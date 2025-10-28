All Aggies

Cashius Howell Made Texas A&M History In A Shockingly Fast Way vs. LSU

As the leader of the Texas A&M Aggies' sack effort, this defensive lineman has proven himself as one of the greatest pass rushers in the entire country.

Noah Ruiz

Sep 27, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Cashius Howell (9) defends in coverage against the Auburn Tigers during the fourth quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
Sep 27, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Cashius Howell (9) defends in coverage against the Auburn Tigers during the fourth quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
The terror of the Southeastern Conference offensive linemen, defensive lineman Cashius Howell has helped the Texas A&M Aggies strike fear into their adversaries by attacking quarterbacks with extreme prejudice.

In the wake of a 49-25 blowout victory, Howell picked up his ninth and tenth full sacks of the season, surpassing his career-high of 9.5 sacks by reaching double digits in the victory over LSU. A commander on the defensive line, Howell made his presence known, matched up against a true freshman left tackle, Carius Curne, beating him outright for a nine-yard loss.

Now sitting second place in the nation in sack numbers, Howell has become the first Aggie defender to reach double-digit sacks since linebacker Landis Durham reached 10.5 in 2017. The only difference in Durham and Howell's campaign is that Howell still has four-plus games to grow his totals.

Chasing Aggie History

Sep 27, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Cashius Howell (9) reacts after sacking Auburn Tigers quarterback Jackson Arnold (not pictured) during the fourth quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

A monster season has been brewing for the former Bowling Green Eagle, who has fit into maroon and white quite nicely since coming over at the end of the 2023 season. Now with ten sacks, Howell has surpassed his career-best total which came in his last season with Bowling Green when he led the Mid-American Conference with 9.5 sacks.

Finishing out the last third of the season presents an opportunity for Howell to solidify his season as one of the best in A&M history. Thirteen sacks is the next mark to hit to get in the record books, as a three-way tie for 8th place in school history would be in play should he reach the mark.

The best single-season sack campaign took place in 1979, when defensive lineman "Mean" Joe Greene collected a whopping 20 sacks. It would be quite the undertaking, but crazier things have happened at A&M, take the sudden turnover under head coach Mike Elko.

Luckily for the Aggies, a long postseason may be in the works given the current trajectory of the program, as A&M has gone undefeated through eight games for the first time since 1992. Howell has been an instrumental piece in that success, and will be hungry to slam down on more SEC quarterbacks.

In a perfect world for the Aggies, the season could go on for as much as nine more games which would be the ideal scenario for Howell to chase Green's A&M record. Time will tell whether or not Howell can grow his Aggie legend even more, as he has already been one of the biggest contributors to this historic 2025.

Noah Ruiz
NOAH RUIZ

Noah Ruiz is a journalist for Texas A&M Aggies on SI from New Braunfels, Texas. He is a senior sport management major with minors in business and Spanish at Texas A&M, where his lifelong passion for A&M football has been taken to new heights. He is also a writer for A&M’s student newspaper, The Battalion, where he has experience covering football, baseball, men’s and women’s basketball and soccer.

