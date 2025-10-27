Texas A&M Sweeps SEC Football Weekly Player Awards
Mike Elko's short tenure at Texas A&M has seen some pretty big wins through his first 21 games, but the win over LSU in Baton Rouge Saturday, by the amount that they did, definitely put it near the top of the list of sweetest wins during the campaign.
The first half was come and go, with Texas A&M trailing by four points after 30 minutes, but the second half was all Texas A&M, who outscored the home team Tigers 35-7 to take the 49-25 win, staying undefeated, and effectively putting Brian Kelly out of a job.
The accolades didn't stop in Death Valley, though, as two Aggies' performances in between the hash marks were of elite production Saturday.
Marcel Reed, Cashius Howell Named SEC Offensive, Defensive Line Players of the Week
During the SEC's weekly awards following Week 9's action across the country, Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed was named the SEC Offensive Player of the Week, and defensive lineman Cashius Howell was named the SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week.
Reed played like a Heisman Trophy quarterback throughout the contest, aside from two interceptions, one that was tipped right into the hands of a waiting Harold Perkins Jr., recording four total touchdowns on the night, two passing and two rushing, the latter of which saw Reed scramble 41 yards all across the LSU side of the gridiron, dodging Tigers left and right before stretching for the end zone to put the Maroon and White on the board first.
The Nashville native would also score in the first offensive drive of the second half, a beautiful display of deception as he scampered five yards into the end zone, giving A&M the lead and beginning the turning of the tide in Death Valley.
Reed ran 13 times for a team-leading 108 yards and the two scores, his first game with over 100 yards on the ground.
His pair of passing touchdowns consisted of a 15-yard pass to KC Concepcion, who freed himself from two defenders in the end zone near the end of the first quarter, and a 24-yard score on a screen pass to true freshman running back Jamarion Morrow, who also accounted for two touchdowns on the night.
Cashius Howell grabbed not one, but two sacks on Garrett Nussmeier on the night, accounting for a loss of 15 yards between the two tackles.
Howell's two-sack night brings his total to 10 on the year, just 0.5 behind Texas Tech's David Bailey for the nation's most as he leads the conference in the statistic by three over Arkansas' Quincy Rhodes Jr.
Reaching the double-digit mark made Howell the first Aggie defender to record a season of 10 or more sacks since linebacker Landis Durham's 10.5 in the 2017 season.
Reed, Howell, and the rest of the Aggies will get a week to soak in the win over their rivals a little bit longer before they play another Tiger team, the ones from Missouri this time, at Faurot Field in Columbia on November 8.