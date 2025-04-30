All Aggies

Cowboys Star Micah Parsons Defends Texas A&M Aggies' Shemar Stewart

Even Dallas Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons was a fan of Texas A&M Aggies star Shemar Stewart in this past weekend's NFL Draft.

Harrison Reno

Cincinnati Bengals first-round draft pick Shemar Stewart listens to questions from reporters during a press conference, Friday, April 25, 2025, at Paycor Stadium in Downtown Cincinnati. , Friday, April 25, 2025, at Paycor Stadium in Downtown Cincinnati.
Despite expressing interest in the potential of teaming up with Micah Parsons, Texas A&M Aggies star Shemar Stewart was not selected by the Dallas Cowboys with the No. 12 overall pick. The Cowboys passed up on the Aggies' pass-rusher and instead took Alabama offensive guard Tyler Booker.

However, even while Stewart won't be a teammate of his in Dallas. Cowboys star edge rusher was quick to lavish Stewart with his praise when evaluating the Cincinnati Bengals' selection of him at No. 17 overall.

“One thing that pops to me is this guy is violent. I mean, you put on the tape, and he's violent," Parsons said. "He may not finish, but I will say his get off, everything up to that point is 110 miles per hour. ... College stats really are deceiving. I mean, I never even had more than 5.5 sacks out of college.”

Shemar Stewart
Apr 24, 2025; Green Bay, WI, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Shemar Stewart is introduced before the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The lack of sack production in three seasons at Texas A&M was a constant critique of Stewart throughout the draft process. It was his biggest question because nearly everything else about him as a prospect projected to the NFL.

He measured in at 6-foot-5 and 267 pounds at the NFL Scouting Combine, where he put together a performance that earned him comparisons to Aggies legend Myles Garrett. He ran a 4.59-second 40-yard dash time, while showing off his 40" vertical jump, and 10' 11" broad jump in Indianapolis.

That freakish performance was a big reason why he became a near consensus first-round projected pick.

And even with the critiques still out there regarding his lack of college production, it wasn't enough to see the Bengals pass on him in the NFL Draft.

