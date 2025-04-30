Luke Kuechly Believes Cincinnati Bengals Could Unlock Shemar Stewart's Potential
When the Cincinnati Bengals selected Texas A&M Aggies star Shemar Stewart with the No. 17 overall pick in the NFL Draft, it was in hopes of filling their need at edge rusher. And while Stewart will certainly give them a pass rusher to play opposite of Trey Hendrickson, the Bengals may be able to get creative with Stewart.
During a recent appearance on the Up and Adams Show with Kay Adams, former Carolina Panthers inside linebacker Luke Kuechly laid out a vision for how the Bengals should use the Aggies edge rusher.
"I think what he gives you is he gives you flexibility to play inside and outside," Kuechly said. "He's got the size and the length and the athletic ability in a four down front to play like that true defensive end in the C-gap, or outside the tackle. ... But what he also does is when they when they switch over and they play more of a 3-down front, more of a 3-4, he can slide inside, play over the top of a tackle, outside edge of the tackle, and be physical."
At 6-foot-5 and 267 pounds, there are no concerns in regards to size with Stewart, like there are with other edge rushers in this class. Stewart can play as an out-and-out edge rusher, or, as Kuechly talked, he could even play inside as a four-technique.
"Because he has great length. He's got explosiveness. You know, he's 270 pounds," Kuechly continued. "Some people might say he's a little bit undersized to be there, but what he has that's unique is explosive ability. So if he's just going to sit there and take on tackles, he's able to do that. But what he is able to do is that twitchiness, that length, the ability to get vertical and shoot gaps. It gives him great ability to line him up outside."
Not only will Stewart bring flexibility to the Bengals' defensive line as Kuechly lays out. But according to the former Panthers linebacker, Stewart might be the "best" of the draft class as a "true defensive end."
The Bengals will certainly hope that Stewart can be that, as there were many who were critical of the Aggie pass-rusher for his lack of sack production. Stewart finished his three-year college career with just 4.5 sacks, yet with his raw skills and freakish athleticism, the Bengals are banking on him being able to help off the edge right away.