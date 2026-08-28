College Football 27 Adds 1,900+ Players: What Changed for Texas A&M

While Texas A&M fans have had to wait all offseason to see the Texas A&M Aggies finally hit the field for the 2026 season and will do so in a few weeks against the Missouri State Bears on Sept. 5, fans have been able to play with the new-look Aggies on EA Sports College Football 27.

The Aggies are one of the higher-rated teams in the game, rated as an 86 overall, and are one of the top teams in the SEC, tied for the fourth-best overall in the conference. Texas A&M's highest-rated player is wide receiver Mario Craver at a 91 overall, followed by safeties Dalton Brooks and Marcus Ratcliffe, both at 89 overall.

And EA Sports will be making a big-time update to its college football video game on Thursday, which adds over 1,900 new players. Here's a look at which Texas A&M players were added to the game and their initial ratings.

10 Texas A&M Aggies Added to College Football 27

A detailed view of a Texas A&M Aggies helmet on the sideline prior to the game against the Florida Gators at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

77 overall: Mike Brown (freshman wide receiver)

76 overall: Evan Jacobson (freshman tight end), Caleb Tafua (freshman tight end)

75 overall: Tamarion Watkins (freshman linebacker), Tylan Wilson (freshman saftey)

74 overall: Jamar Beal-Goines (sophomore cornerback), Tom Tom Johnson Jr. (sophomore safety), Jonah Wilson (junior wide receiver), Isendre Ahfua (junior offensive lineman)

73 overall: Kendall Jackson (junior defensive end)

Obviously, the ratings for the new Aggies in the game aren't mind-blowing by any means, especially with the majority of the new Aggies added to College Football 27 being freshmen.

Brown was the highest-rated Aggie from the newest additions to the game, now being tied with fellow true freshman wide receiver Aaron Gregory at 77 overall.

Brown was rated as a four-star prospect in the 2026 recruiting class and was ranked as the No. 45 wide receiver from the state of Texas and the No. 56 wide receiver in the nation for the 2026 cycle.

In his final two seasons at Legacy School of Sport Sciences, Brown totaled 147 receptions for 2,869 yards with 35 touchdowns.

And while the Aggies' wide receiver room heading into the 2026 season is extremely loaded and will be difficult for Brown to crack, the freshman wideout received a respectable rating from EA Sports.

The two players right behind Brown are also freshmen tight ends Jacobson and Tafua, both of whom are tied for the second-highest-rated tight ends on the Aggies' roster.

Jacobson, who also plays on the Texas A&M basketball team, was a four-star prospect out of Waukee, Iowa. The tight end ranked as a four-star prospect and the No. 12 player at his position for the 2026 recruiting class.

And for Tafua, who heads to College Station from Mesa, AZ was a four-star prospect in the 2026 cycle. The tight end was also ranked as the No. 31 tight end in the country and the No. 7 player from Arizona.

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