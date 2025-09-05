Mike Elko Compares Marcel Reed to An NFL Legend
Texas A&M Aggies starting quarterback Marcel Reed was nothing short of excellent in the Maroon and White's season opener, proving the rumors true that he had upgraded his passing abilities, throwing for 289 yards and a career-high four passing touchdowns.
He had some assistance from his new receivers, Mario Craver and KC Concepcion, who combined for 194 yards and three of Reed's passing scores, and Concepcion also took back a punt return 80 yards to the house for A&M's first score of the season.
Reed's dual threat abilities have been well displayed since he began starting games for head coach Mike Elko, and the second-year head coach has not shied away from the high pedestal he places Reed on.
Elko Used Tom Brady as Comparison to Showcase Reed's Abilities
In the second episode of The Aggie Football Hour for the 2025 season, Elko again bragged about the overall ability of his starting quarterback and even brought up of the name of one of the NFL's all-time greats for comparison.
"Part of why we have the conversations that we do about Marcel is because you have to evaluate Marcel's ability to be successful and move the offense," Elko said. "There are times when, you know, he doesn't throw it exactly like the Tom Brady of the world, but Tom Brady could never run the ball like Marcel could, and so it's a total package that you're trying to put together when you evaluate Marcel's play at quarterback. Every yard counts however you get them."
The head coach is definitely right about one thing; Tom Brady was not a runner in the slightest, the former New England Patriot and Tampa Bay Buccaneer quarterback only rushing for 29 touchdowns in his illustrious 23-year career, while Reed is one of the most notable dual-threat quarterbacks in the country.
Elko also talked about the comfortability of the Nashville quarterback behind the Aggie offensive lineman, who bring in no new faces for this year, their chemistry already strong with Reed.
"I think the more confident he gets back there, and the more quiet his feet are, the more success he has," Elko said. "If he drops back to pass, and runs for 30, that's not a bad play 'cause he didn't throw the ball to somebody, that's obviously a really good play for us."
Reed will look to stretch his hot start to Saturday afternoon, when the Aggies of Texas A&M take on the Aggies of Utah State at Kyle Field.