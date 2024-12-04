Denver Broncos Release Former Texas A&M Aggies WR
The Denver Broncos have released former Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Josh Reynolds, the team announced Tuesday.
Reynolds, 29, appeared in five games for Denver this season, recording 12 receptions for 183 yards and one touchdown. He suffered a hand injury in Week 5 against the Las Vegas Raiders, and has been on injured reserve ever since. His 21-day practice window was set to end Wednesday, but rather than activate him to the active roster, the Broncos simply released him.
Earlier this season, Reynolds was the victim of a drive-by shooting in Denver. Thankfully, he came away from the situation with only "minor" injuries despite being shot in the back of his head and his left arm. Two men arrested in the shooting are facing multiple felony charges including attempted murder, according to 9News.
Reynolds is an eight-year NFL veteran with 252 career receptions for 3,116 yards and 20 touchdowns. He spent the past three seasons with the Detroit Lions, emerging as a solid depth receiver for a rising team.
Before his NFL career, Reynolds became a star in College Station from 2014-2016. The San Antonio native transfered to A&M from Tyler Junior College, and immediately made his presence known. He finished his time as an Aggies with 164 receptions for 2,788 yards and 30 touchdowns, earning second-team All-SEC selections in 2014 and 2016.
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI
MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies WR Cyrus Allen Entering Transfer Portal
MORE: Texas A&M vs. Villains: This Time, The 'Good Guys' Didn't Come Out On Top
MORE: 'That Will Haunt Me': Texas A&M Aggies' Mike Elko on Loss to Texas Longhorns
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies' Ar'Maj Reed-Adams Called Out By Texas Longhorns Player
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies 'Physically Annihilated' By Texas Longhorns