Texas A&M Aggies WR Cyrus Allen Entering Transfer Portal
The Texas A&M Aggies are losing another notable name to the transfer portal with their conference title and College Football Playoff hopes now dashed.
Per reports Tuesday from ESPN's Pete Thamel, Texas A&M receiver Cyrus Allen will enter the portal after spending just one season in College Station. A transfer from Louisiana Tech, Allen finishes his A&M career with just 18 catches for 269 yards and one touchdown. His best game as an Aggie came in the 33-20 win over Florida on Sept. 14 when he finished with three catches for 81 yards and a touchdown, most of which came on a 73-yard score.
Allen suffered a season-ending arm injury in the win over New Mexico State on Nov. 16, which forced him to miss the final two games of the season against Auburn and Texas.
A New Orleans native, Allen didn't have to travel too far from the Big Easy to find his new home in College Station. He played two years at LA Tech, posting 68 catches for 1,278 yards and eight touchdowns. This included a big performance against an SEC foe in Missouri during the 2022 season when he had five catches for 121 yards and two touchdowns against the Tigers.
He admitted during the regular season that the lure of A&M legends like Johnny Manziel and Mike Evans was one of the reasons he chose the Aggies, but it's clear that appeal wasn't as significant as previously thought.
"Being a part of this team from like Mike Evans, Johnny Manziel and the history of being part of the Aggies caught my eye, and then Coach Elko and what he accomplished at Duke coming over here also caught my eye," Allen said.
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI
MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:
MORE: Texas A&M vs. Villains: This Time, The 'Good Guys' Didn't Come Out On Top
MORE: 'That Will Haunt Me': Texas A&M Aggies' Mike Elko on Loss to Texas Longhorns
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies' Ar'Maj Reed-Adams Called Out By Texas Longhorns Player
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies 'Physically Annihilated' By Texas Longhorns
MORE: Five Takeaways From Texas A&M's Loss in the Lone Star Showdown