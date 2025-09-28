Despite Win, Self-Inflicted Wounds Continue To Pile Up For Texas A&M
Sluggish errors result in trouble.
In Texas A&M's 16-10 win over the Auburn Tigers at home on Saturday, had asterisks on too many play sequences that resulted in adverse outcomes that the coaching staff will harp on addressing in the upcoming weeks.
“We create too many penalties,” coach Mike Elko said. “It’s got to get fixed. It’s way too many penalties that kill drives. Way too many penalties that led us behind the sticks. If you put that together with not being able to convert third downs, that’s how you have 414 yards and not nearly enough points.”
The offensive line wasn’t perfect by any means, but it kept the protection intact when the Tigers applied the pressure.
On the other hand, the A&M defense wasn’t sharp either, but it limited Auburn from posting points on the scoreboard. Luckily for Auburn, it caught not one, but two breaks after A&M's special teams were unable to cash in on two field goals that hurt when looking at all of the opportunities there were to send the road team packing sooner than expected.
Special Teams
Throughout the last several seasons, Randy Bond has been the primary kicker, but that changed this season when senior Jared Zirkel was announced by Elko as having won the starting job.
Bond moved up the depth chart after Zirkel was dealing with a groin injury. The word "opportunity" is special to Bond because, at one point in his life, he was a walk-on, thinking that the 12th Man would not embrace him like they had.
Earlier this season, Bond broke the record for most consecutive extra points made in school history. In his senior year, he was recognized for being ranked 15th in the country and fifth in the SEC with 20 made field goals, so Aggie fans know he has the goods. Saturday afternoon, he showed off his leg but only drilled three of his five kicks through the uprights.
If the two unsuccessful kicks get converted into points, the Aggies would not be sweating in the last two minutes and biting their fingers. It’s easier said than done, but don’t dig a hole that creates trouble.
“Our special teams, we have to get cleaned up immensely,” Elko said. “Too many penalties. Too many bad kicks. I think the ceiling for this team is a lot higher if we can figure out how to go put four quarters together so that will be our challenge heading into next week.”
Missed Plays and Penalties
There was a total of 23 penalties accumulated in an old-fashioned game that consisted of a lot of physicality and a ton of frustration.
“We made a lot of mistakes today,” Elko said. “We didn’t do things that we needed to do on offense.”
It all started piling up with a holding call that finished with a total of six holding penalties. There were also two unsportsmanlike conduct flags, a personal foul, a false start, an intentional grounding, an ineligible receiver downfield, and a running into the kicker.
The holding calls went against Mark Nabou Jr., Dametrious Crownover, Ar’maj Reed-Adams, Chase Bisontis, Bravion Rogers and Tyreek Chappell.
“We have to stop killing ourselves a little bit,” Reed said. “Executing the call. We are not trying to focus on getting all the yards back in one play. We have to limit those penalties.”
Blaming the holding calls was not the only issue that A&M had. Auburn was able to create pressure up front and tally four sacks to press quarterback Marcel Reed to scramble or make an uncharacteristic decision.
“I feel a couple of times I missed a couple of opportunities, to run a little bit, and I field the ball in the pocket too long,” Reed said.
There were a few long balls that Reed barely missed that had to be made in a ginormous conference game. Freshman receiver Ashton Bethel-Roman was in stride and beat a defender that was in coverage, but Reed overthrew his target. Another example occurred in the second quarter, when Reed targeted his top target, Mario Craver, but was unable to complete the pass in the middle of the field, unlike he had in past games.
“He had another deep ball that he would like to have back,” Elko said.
The Aggies' next opportunity to correct the mistakes comes next Saturday against Mississippi State at 6:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.