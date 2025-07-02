Elite Texas A&M Wide Receiver Prospect Set to Announce Commitment
It has officially reached the point of the offseason where elite players are announcing their commitments left and right.
Although Texas A&M lost out on four-star wide receiver Legend Bey when he announced his commitment to Tennessee live on CBS Sports last Saturday, the Aggies get another chance at landing an elite pass catcher.
Four-star wide receiver Kaydon Finley is set to announce his commitment between 6:30 and 7 p.m. on Friday, OrangeBloods editor Jason Suchomel reported on X. Finley will be deciding between Notre Dame, Texas, UCLA, Texas A&M and Arizona State.
What Would Kaydon Finley Bring to Texas A&M?
Finley burst on the scene early as a receiver at Texas’ Aledo High School. As a freshman, he recorded six touchdowns and 417 yards on 25 receptions while helping Aledo win the Texas 5A D-I state championship.
Aledo won the Texas 5A D-I state championship yet again Finley’s sophomore year, with his 703 yards and seven touchdowns playing a major role in the team’s success.
It is difficult for a receiver who scores seven touchdowns in a season to have a breakout year, but Finley somehow managed to do it in his junior campaign. He accumulated 81 receptions for 1,432 yards and 21 touchdowns. He posted nine 100+ yard games and was a total cheat-code for an Aledo squad that fell in the quarterfinal round of the Texas 5A D-I state playoffs.
On top of his prowess on the football field, Finley also excelled in track and field. In 2024, he ran a 11.47-second 100m dash. He also has logged a 23.57-second 200m, long jumped 20-5 and high jumped 5-2.
Finley’s athleticism should not come as a surprise, as his father is former Texas Longhorn standout and retired Green Bay Packers tight end Jermichael Finley. As a Longhorn, Finley recorded 76 receptions for 947 yards and six touchdowns, and broke the overall school receiving record for tight ends.
With the Packers, Finley was on track to become one of the better tight ends in the NFL. Early in his career, he was one of Aaron Rodgers’ favorite targets, and he even won a Super Bowl with the team in 2010. In a tragic turn of events, Finley suffered a bruised spinal cord that caused temporary paralysis and a surgery to repair and would never play again.
With Kaydon Finley’s NFL pedigree and high school success, whichever program he decides to go to will be receiving a difference-maker.