The 5 Biggest Reasons for ConcernFor Texas A&M in 2026

With the 2026-27 college football season just a few months away, it's important to analyze the current position of the league. Every team has faculty coming in and faculty saying goodbye, and it can raise a lot of concerned eyebrows if not dealt with.

There are five things that the Aggies need to take control of before the start of the season, in order for them to duplicate their success from the previous season.

1. Offensive Line Restoration

Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Justin Scott rushes the line past Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Mark Nabou Jr. and offensive lineman Chase Bisontis during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

A&M took a lethal hit to their offensive line, losing four of them in the NFL draft. Though they have recruited and retained several offensive linemen in the offseason, it can be really difficult to build chemistry in such a short amount of time.

Marcel Reed needs all of the time he can get in the backfield, and this brand-new offensive line will need to figure out how to properly protect him together.

2. Marcel Reed Consistency

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed is sacked by Missouri Tigers defensive end Darris Smith during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Coinciding with the addition of several unfamiliar faces in the offensive line is the man they are protecting. Marcel Reed has proven that he is elusive, quick, and can sling the rock. His only issue? Consistency.

In the 2025 season, he threw several meaningless interceptions in what seemed like the worst possible moments. This was seen in primetime with the Texas game, where he threw two costly interceptions that otherwise seemed like nervous tension. The 12th Man can only hope that he continues to improve as rapidly as he has and can put this accuracy and consistency problem behind him.

3. Change in Offensive Play-Calling

Alabama Crimson Tide wide receivers coach Holmon Wiggins against the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

There are many things to look forward to with A&M's new addition at offensive coordinator. Holmon Wiggins joined the squad, having previously been a wide receiver coach under Nick Saban.

He's known for being an elite recruiter and having a great offensive mind; however, he is still brand new to the team and in a serious role of command. Many question if he's bringing in any elements towards a new offensive scheme, and only time will tell if he's a good fit with the offensive machine A&M has now.

4. Running Back Depth

Auburn Tigers defensive lineman Keldric Faulk celebrates with linebacker Eugene Asante and safety Jerrin Thompson after a pass to Texas A&M Aggies running back Amari Daniels was incomplete during the fourth overtime at Jordan-Hare Stadium. | John Reed-Imagn Images

With the loss of Le’Veon Moss and Amari Daniels, the backfield is, quite frankly, questionable. Reuben Owens II is a great running back and should have success in the upcoming season, but it seems the Aggies are left wondering who else will step up.

Considering the recruiting status, it's safe to say that we should see more of Jamarion Morrow, and maybe even get an introduction to the recent signee, K.J. Edwards. The Aggies are not entirely lost, but the lack of running back depth could pan out negatively in the long run.

5. Daunting November Gauntlet

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer celebrates throwing a touchdown pass during a first-round College Football Playoff game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the Alabama Crimson Tide at Gaylord Family. Alabama won 34-24. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lastly, A&M is facing serious conference competition in the month of November. With the introduction of a 9-game SEC slate, there shouldn't be many cupcake games in the upcoming season.

A&M will lock eyes with the bear, as it takes on Tennessee at home, South Carolina and Oklahoma away, and then face Texas in the season finale at home. It's obvious November will be brutal, and the Aggies will need to put their best foot forward when it counts.

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