Final Marcel Reed Injury Update is Good News for Texas A&M
All week long, the Texas A&M Aggies have been waiting to see what would happen with star quarterback Marcel Reed.
Reed, a redshirt sophomore from Nashville, Tenn., left late in the third quarter of last week's win over Utah State after a rushing attempt. Backup quarterback Miles O'Neil took over for the rest of the game and helped the Aggies close out the win, but with Saturday's primetime matchup against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish looming, Reed's health was of the utmost importance.
Fortunately, the Aggies have maintained all week that Reed would be good to go against the Irish, and an update just hours before kickoff is even better news for fans.
Texas A&M 'Fully Healthy' Entering Notre Dame Matchup
On Saturday's edition of "College Gameday," ESPN insider Pete Thamel reported that Reed is a full go against Notre Dame after practicing all week. Star offensive lineman Trey Zuhn, who also left against Utah State, is also a full go.
"As for South Bend tonight, Texas A&M is there, and they had some scary moments in the Utah State game Saturday," Thamel said. "Both Marcel Reed and left tackle Trey Zuhn left that game. I'm told both of them are fine, Reed practiced without inhibition all week, and they are going to roll into South Bend fully healthy tonight."
The Aggies were counting on Reed to take the next step as a passer, and through two games, he's shown just how far he's come. He's completed 66.1 percent of his passes for 509 yards and seven touchdowns, all the more impressive considering he threw for just 15 touchdowns in 11 games (eight starts) last season. Additionally, he's still been dangerous on the ground, rushing for 105 yards (5.8 yards per attempt) and a touchdown.
Reed made his first collegiate start in Week 3 last year against Florida, and almost a year to the day since that game, head coach Mike Elko reflected on how far he's come.
"I think we've spoken about this a lot. I don't know that I have anything new to add to it," Elko told reporters Monday. "I think he's really matured as a passer. I think he has matured in his understanding of offense and what it all looks like. I think he's got a better feel and rhythm for the passing game. He's had a really, really good first two games, obviously. The quality of opposition is about to ramp up really, really high. So I know he's looking forward and excited for the challenge."
The Aggies and Irish will kick off from Notre Dame Stadium at 6:30 p.m. CT.