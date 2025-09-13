How To Watch, Betting Odds For Texas A&M Aggies vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
After starting the season 2-0, with dominant wins over a group of six opponents, the Texas A&M Aggies will look to keep their winning streak alive as they travel to South Bend to play the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
This is the second straight year the two teams will meet, and the first time the Aggies will be on the road, after dropping the season opener 23-23 in College Station last season.
In what could be a program-altering win for Mike Elko's squad, they will look to contain the backfield of the Irish while finding a way to get quarterback Marcel Reed going early on. The Irish are favorites in this one, and the Aggies will look to play spoiler.
Top-10 Fighting Irish
The Irish will be led by one of the most lethal backfields in the country, featuring Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Prince, who says the Irish enter this game with confidence after playing NFL-caliber players last season.
Freshman quarterback CJ Carr will be at the helm for the Irish, who looked good in their week one loss to Miami. He threw for 221 yards, two touchdowns with one interception, and rushed for a touchdown in the contest. He showed his ability to keep plays alive by scrambling in the backfield, something the Aggies will look to contain.
On defense, they are led by a stellar secondary, led by sophomore Leonard Moore, widely regarded as one of the best coverage corners in the country. He will be flanked by Jalen Stroman at safety, who leads the Irish in tackles with nine, and by Adon Shuler, Stroman's counterpart.
The Irish will be led by Marcus Freeman, who took over after Brian Kelly departed for the LSU Tigers. Freeman took over in 2021 and returns this year after the Irish fell short in the national championship to the Ohio State Buckeyes.
The Irish are the only non-SEC team left on the Aggies' schedule. Next week, they will be on a bye week before hosting Auburn to kick off conference play.
How to Watch No. 16 Texas A&M vs No. 8 Notre Dame
- Game Day: Saturday, Sep. 13
- Game Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
- Location: Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Indiana
- TV: NBC/Peacock
Full Updated Texas A&M vs. Notre Dame Betting Odds Via ESPN Bet
- Spread: Notre Dame -6.5 (-110), Texas A&M +6.5 (-110)
- Over//Under: 50.5 (O -115, U -105)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.