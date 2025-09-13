All Aggies

How To Watch, Betting Odds For Texas A&M Aggies vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

The Texas A&M Aggies will travel to South Bend to take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in primetime.

JD Andress

Aug 31, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish place kicker Mitch Jeter (98) reacts after kicking the ball during the fourth quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
Aug 31, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish place kicker Mitch Jeter (98) reacts after kicking the ball during the fourth quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
After starting the season 2-0, with dominant wins over a group of six opponents, the Texas A&M Aggies will look to keep their winning streak alive as they travel to South Bend to play the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

This is the second straight year the two teams will meet, and the first time the Aggies will be on the road, after dropping the season opener 23-23 in College Station last season.

In what could be a program-altering win for Mike Elko's squad, they will look to contain the backfield of the Irish while finding a way to get quarterback Marcel Reed going early on. The Irish are favorites in this one, and the Aggies will look to play spoiler.

Top-10 Fighting Irish

Marcel Reed, Texas A&M Aggies
Aug 30, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) warms up during pregame against the UTSA Roadrunners at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Sean Thomas-Imagn Images / Sean Thomas-Imagn Images

The Irish will be led by one of the most lethal backfields in the country, featuring Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Prince, who says the Irish enter this game with confidence after playing NFL-caliber players last season.

Freshman quarterback CJ Carr will be at the helm for the Irish, who looked good in their week one loss to Miami. He threw for 221 yards, two touchdowns with one interception, and rushed for a touchdown in the contest. He showed his ability to keep plays alive by scrambling in the backfield, something the Aggies will look to contain.

On defense, they are led by a stellar secondary, led by sophomore Leonard Moore, widely regarded as one of the best coverage corners in the country. He will be flanked by Jalen Stroman at safety, who leads the Irish in tackles with nine, and by Adon Shuler, Stroman's counterpart.

The Irish will be led by Marcus Freeman, who took over after Brian Kelly departed for the LSU Tigers. Freeman took over in 2021 and returns this year after the Irish fell short in the national championship to the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Irish are the only non-SEC team left on the Aggies' schedule. Next week, they will be on a bye week before hosting Auburn to kick off conference play.

How to Watch No. 16 Texas A&M vs No. 8 Notre Dame

Mario Craver, Texas A&M Aggies
Aug 30, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Mario Craver (1) escapes a tackle from UTSA Roadrunners safety Brandon Jacob Jr. (21) in the second half against the UTSA Roadrunners at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Sean Thomas-Imagn Images / Sean Thomas-Imagn Images
  • Game Day: Saturday, Sep. 13
  • Game Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
  • Location: Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Indiana
  • TV: NBC/Peacock

Full Updated Texas A&M vs. Notre Dame Betting Odds Via ESPN Bet

Mike Elko, Texas A&M Aggies
Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko reacts against the Southern California Trojans in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
  • Spread: Notre Dame -6.5 (-110), Texas A&M +6.5 (-110)
  • Over//Under: 50.5 (O -115, U -105)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

JD Andress
