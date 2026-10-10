Five Things That Will Decide Texas A&M vs. Missouri

For the third time in the last four matchups, Texas A&M football will be visiting Columbia to take on Missouri in a class of old Big 12 rivals. Lately, the Aggies have dominated en route to their three-game win streak against the Tigers, but 2026 has the script on the verge of being flipped on its head.

After what seemed like an impossible Southeastern Conference spiral, A&M regained its footing in a 34-7 thrashing of Arkansas, but has dug itself in a hole without much margin for error going forward. Missouri, on the other hand, looked flat-out indomitable in its 35-point win over a top-10 Florida and has cruised to a 4-1 record and is hungry to prove itself as a title contender.

The Aggies are still searching for their true identity and will want to keep the game plan simple, but the Tigers can tell their opponent is struggling and want to pounce on the opportunity ahead of them. With that being said, what's it going to take for the Aggies to pull off the upset and keep their rebounding plan alive? Let's take a look below.

1.) KJ Edwards and Carsyn Baker, must-see TV

Sep 19, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Carsyn Baker (5) celebrates with quarterback Marcel Reed (10) after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Two words: rookie running backs. While the previous statement pays homage to the SEC legend Charles Barkley's famous counting blunder, there's no joke that the pair of KJ Edwards and Carsyn Baker are the future prized rushers of the Aggies. The two combined for three scores against the Razorbacks and had the explosiveness that A&M has been lacking from Rueben Owens II.

If the offense can ride the waves produced by the young bucks toting the rock, there will be a better chance that quarterback Marcel Reed can catch the defense off guard and pick up crucial first-down conversions. But if they aren't getting anywhere, expect the Aggies' offense dead in the water.

2.) What version of Marcel Reed will the Aggies get?

Sep 19, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) walks on the field prior to the game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's been said over and over again that Reed has looked off in his second year at the helm of the offense, and let's just say it's an understatement, given the Texas-sized expectations that followed him after leading A&M to its first College Football Playoff appearance. His inefficiency doomed a comeback bid against Kentucky while barely passing over 100 yards against LSU was about the lowest he could get.

But that's not the only version that's cooped up in the Aggies' fifth-winningest quarterback, as the Nashville native has had moments of true dominance, including his first career start versus Florida in 2024, against Brian Kelly's Tigers in 2025 and against Notre Dame in the same year. However, that version has not really been seen so far, but at this point, a safe-playing Reed is a good Reed, so if the Aggies can get that, at least there will be a chance against quarterback Austin Simmons and one of the best offenses in the SEC.

3.) The turnover battle

Despite the wild sack numbers from Elko's defense a season ago, oddly enough, the turnovers were never really a large part of the overall success. In 2026, however, that has been flipped a full 180, as the Aggies have struggled to get to the quarterback but have secured plenty of takeaways thus far. Thanks to team captain safety Dalton Brooks's interception against Arkansas, A&M has surpassed its number from last year and have cashed in on scoring off the majority of its forced turnovers.

Keeping steady these numbers will be a daunting task against Missouri, especially since Simmons has yet to throw a pick this season. Even so, a single turnover could win the day for A&M, so long as it doesn't get in its own way.

4.) A&M wide receivers... who is available?

Sep 5, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Ashton Bethel-Roman (8) runs a route during the second half against the Missouri State Bears at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What is football with untimely injuries, right? The Aggies know this struggle all too well, losing wide receiver Terry Bussey for the rest of the season and dealing with lingering injuries to their two best returning pass catchers, Mario Craver and Ashton Bethel-Roman. With Craver listed as questionable and Bethel-Roman still making his way back to 100%, who will even be able to haul in passes if Reed is playing at the top of his game?

Well, of course, there is Alabama transfer Isaiah Horton, who leads A&M in receiving touchdowns with three, and Aaron Gregory has shown up in limited action, including his first score in the Maroon and White. TK Norman is another name to watch out for, a second-year man who had his share of rushes and receptions last week against Arkansas. The Aggies need something out of someone, to put it in layman's terms, and what better than to get a lot out of all of them?

5.) The defensive line

Sep 5, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Anto Saka (14) applies pressure during the first quarter against the Missouri State Bears at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As mentioned above, the Aggies haven't been sacking the quarterback at nearly the same rate as a season ago. While that's to be expected, especially when losing the SEC Defensive Player of the Year plus valuable starters to the NFL Draft, A&M needs to get some more pressure against Missouri. It will be a defining moment whether who gets the critical sack or not, and the Aggies need it to be them.

Elko-led defenses have always had their own edge and this year's is takeaways, but if it could add wrapping the quarterback up in a critical road matchup, there's an even better chance that the Aggies can get the upset they are so desperately on the lookout for.

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