Texas A&M Cannot Afford to Waste Marcel Reed’s Talent

Marcel Reed has never been a perfect quarterback. That was true when Texas A&M was winning with him over the past two seasons, and it remains true now as the Aggies try to find some sort of offensive consistency in 2026.

The difference is that the previous version of Texas A&M’s offense generally did a better job of working around those imperfections. Former offensive coordinator Collin Klein, who left after the 2025 season to become the head coach at Kansas State, his alma mater, built an attack that understood what Reed did well and tried to put him in those situations as often as possible.

That approach didn’t suddenly turn Reed into the most polished passer in college football, nor did it eliminate some of the issues that have followed him throughout his career. What it did was make those weaknesses less damaging because Texas A&M wasn’t constantly asking him to overcome them.

Texas A&M Has to Make Things Easier for Reed

Oct 3, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) celebrates after scoreing a touchdown during the second quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Reed is at his best when the picture in front of him is relatively clean. He has never been the kind of quarterback who consistently wants to sit in the pocket and work through complicated progressions, but when the play design creates an obvious answer early, he is more than capable of delivering the football where it needs to go.

Texas A&M also has enough talent at receiver to make life easier on him. Mario Craver has shown he can be a major part of the passing game, while Isaiah Horton gives the Aggies another dependable option on the outside. With that kind of personnel, there should be more opportunities to create simple completions instead of asking Reed to manufacture something once the original play starts to break down.

His ability to improvise should be the thing that makes the offense more dangerous. It shouldn’t be the thing keeping the whole operation alive.

Reed’s Legs Have to Matter Again

Sep 26, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) runs the ball during the second quarter against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The same idea applies to Reed’s mobility, which hasn’t been featured enough this season.

Texas A&M doesn’t need to run its starting quarterback into the ground, but there has to be some threat of him keeping the football. Defenses have had far too many opportunities to play the Aggies without seriously worrying about Reed as a runner, which takes away one of the biggest things that made him difficult to defend in the first place.

The Arkansas game offered another reminder of what the offense can look like when Reed doesn’t have to carry everything himself. Texas A&M got meaningful production from the running game outside of the quarterback, and that balance allowed Reed to operate without constantly being placed in situations where individual brilliance was required.

Texas A&M has already shown that Reed can be effective when the offense is built around his strengths. The Aggies don’t need him to become a completely different quarterback.

They need to do a better job of helping him be the one he already is.