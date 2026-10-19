Texas A&M vs. Alabama Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 8

A massive SEC matchup is set for Week 8 of the college football season, as the No. 13 Alabama Crimson Tide look to snap a two-game skid against the Texas A&M Aggies.

After an impressive 5-0 start, Alabama has dropped back-to-back games against Georgia and Tennessee, dropping out of the top 10 in the latest rankings. The Crimson Tide only have one more ranked opponent left on their schedule, and they'll need to run the table if they want a legit chance to make the College Football Playoff this season.

Meanwhile, Texas A&M has fallen off after a playoff berth in 2025. Quarterback Marcel Reed and Co. are just 4-3 overall (1-3 in SEC) play, though they are coming off a blowout win in a cupcake matchup against The Citadel.

Texas A&M has played three ranked teams this season – Missouri, Kentucky and LSU – and it has lost by double digits to all of them. In fact, the Aggies have exactly six points in two of those three games, struggling to really compete with some of the best teams in the SEC.

That’s great news for an Alabama team that needs a win in Week 8 as it looks to stay alive in the race for a College Football Playoff spot. A ton of teams in the SEC have dropped games, but the Crimson Tide still have a matchup against a ranked LSU team later on this season that has become a must-win for both teams.

Can sophomore quarterback Keelon Russell get this Alabama offense back on track after a terrible showing against Tennessee?

Oddsmakers have the Crimson Tide favored by more than two touchdowns at home against the Aggies.

Let’s dive into the odds, a player to watch my prediction for this Week 8 showdown.

Texas A&M vs. Alabama Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Texas A&M +14.5 (-112)

Alabama -14.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Texas A&M: +490

Alabama: -675

Total

50.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Texas A&M vs. Alabama How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Oct. 24

Time: 3:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium

How to Watch (TV): ABC

Texas A&M record: 4-3

Alabama record: 5-2

Texas A&M vs. Alabama Key Player to Watch

Keelon Russell, Quarterback, Alabama

A Heisman candidate earlier in the season, Russell’s stock has fallen after the Crimson Tide dropped back-to-back games against ranked opponents in the SEC.

Alabama had really gotten going throwing the ball prior to the Georgia game, but Russell has been held under 200 passing yards in consecutive weeks, throwing for just 147 yards in the loss to Tennessee. The young quarterback also threw two picks in the 16-point loss, adding a score on the ground.

Overall, Russell’s numbers are good. He’s completed 67.5 percent of his passes for 1,746 yards and 12 touchdowns (four picks) and is a major threat on the ground. Russell has carried the ball 57 times for 231 yards and five more scores.

He should be able to lead the Crimson Tide to a win in this game, but the Aggies’ defense (17th in adjusted EPA/Play) is by far the strength of this year’s team.

Texas A&M vs. Alabama Prediction and Pick

Kalen DeBoer and the Crimson Tide have put together some high-scoring games this season, dropping 45 or more points in each of their five wins.

However, they have failed to reach 20 points in back-to-back weeks, and now they face an Aggies defense that is 17th in EPA/Play, 20th in success rate and a top-30 unit in EPA/Pass and EPA/Rush. Texas A&M is also 12th in the country in third/fourth down success rate.

So, even though Texas A&M only has one SEC win, this defense is up to the task.

Alabama’s defense has been great as well, ranking 10th in the country in adjusted EPA/Play and 11th in success rate. The Crimson Tide have been awesome against the run – fourth in rush success rate – which is going to put a lot of pressure on Reed and a passing offense that is just 127th in the country in EPA/Pass.

Against ranked SEC teams, Texas A&M has scored 21, six and six points. So, the floor for this offense is extremely concerning if you’re looking to take an OVER bet.

I’d understand picking the Crimson Tide to cover here, but I don’t love that the spread is now outside two touchdowns. Instead, I’m going to bet on both of these defenses and take the UNDER.

Alabama’s offense has come back to earth against some of the better teams in the conference, and I don’t trust the Aggies at all to score in this game, as they’re just 70th in the country in success rate despite a fairly average schedule through seven games.

As long as this total remains in the 50s, the UNDER is worth a look on Saturday.

Pick: UNDER 50.5 (-108 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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