All Aggies

Former Colorado Buffaloes Edge Rusher Commits To Texas A&M Aggies

Dayon Hayes will spend his final year of college eligibility in College Station with Mike Elko and crew.

Aaron Raley

Oct 23, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers defensive lineman Dayon Hayes (50) reacts after recording a sack against the Clemson Tigers during the second quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Oct 23, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers defensive lineman Dayon Hayes (50) reacts after recording a sack against the Clemson Tigers during the second quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
In this story:

Another day, another big transfer reeled in by Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko.

After filling in some offensive holes the past couple of weeks, Elko started making some defensive moves and scored big today by getting edge rusher Dayon Hayes to commit to the Aggies.

Hayes spent time in Pittsburgh with the Panthers before transferring to Colorado to play for head coach Deion Sanders and alongside the reigning Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter.

A preseason All-Big 12 selection this past season, Hayes only got four games under his belt before an injury ended his season prematurely.

He was able to make his presence known for Coach Prime's defense, though, with his 16 tackles and two sacks both leading the Buffaloes at the time of his injury.

His defensive prowess extends even before Colorado, though. With Pittsburgh, he played in 30 games and recorded 80 tackles, including 45 tackles and four sacks during his junior season.

With defensive end Nic Scourton recently declaring for the NFL Draft, this is just the substitution that Mike Elko and Jay Bateman needed on their defensive front.

The 12th Man can only imagine what he would be able to do in a full season in an atmosphere like the one in College Station.

Join the Community:

You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI

Texas A&M Aggies Land Commitment From Speedy Top-10 Transfer WR

Aggies in the NFL Week 15: Mike Evans' Multi-TD Day, Edgerrin Cooper's 1st Career Pick

Would NIL Deals Have Kept Johnny Manziel At Texas A&M Longer?

A Year-By-Year Breakdown of Mike Evans' Football Career

Wade Taylor IV Misses First Game of Career, Texas A&M Aggies Beat Houston Christian

Published
Aaron Raley
AARON RALEY

Aaron Raley is a credentialed writer covering the Texas A&M Aggies for On SI, joining the team on May 27, 2024. Born and raised in Northeast Texas, Aaron is a senior journalism major at Texas A&M University and is also minoring in history and sports management. Aaron’s writing abilities are driven by his love and passion for various sports, both at the collegiate and professional level, as well as his experience in playing sports, especially baseball and football.

Home/Football