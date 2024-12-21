Former Colorado Buffaloes Edge Rusher Commits To Texas A&M Aggies
Another day, another big transfer reeled in by Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko.
After filling in some offensive holes the past couple of weeks, Elko started making some defensive moves and scored big today by getting edge rusher Dayon Hayes to commit to the Aggies.
Hayes spent time in Pittsburgh with the Panthers before transferring to Colorado to play for head coach Deion Sanders and alongside the reigning Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter.
A preseason All-Big 12 selection this past season, Hayes only got four games under his belt before an injury ended his season prematurely.
He was able to make his presence known for Coach Prime's defense, though, with his 16 tackles and two sacks both leading the Buffaloes at the time of his injury.
His defensive prowess extends even before Colorado, though. With Pittsburgh, he played in 30 games and recorded 80 tackles, including 45 tackles and four sacks during his junior season.
With defensive end Nic Scourton recently declaring for the NFL Draft, this is just the substitution that Mike Elko and Jay Bateman needed on their defensive front.
The 12th Man can only imagine what he would be able to do in a full season in an atmosphere like the one in College Station.
