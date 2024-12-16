Aggies in the NFL Week 15: Mike Evans' Multi-TD Day, Edgerrin Cooper's 1st Career Pick
Mike Evans continued to trend toward his record-tying 11th straight 1,000-yard season on Sunday, as he caught nine passes from Baker Mayfield for 159 yards and not one, but two touchdowns as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers downed the Los Angeles Chargers 40-17 at SoFi Stadium.
Both of Evans' touchdown catches came in the third quarter, going for 57 and 35 yards, respectively. The two scores bring him up to nine on the year, good enough for fourth in the league.
Here is the 57-yard connection between Mayfield and Evans.
The two touchdowns were the highlights of 30 unanswered points by the Buccaneers, manhandling the Chargers in front of their hometown crowd.
While an Aggie veteran looks to continue making history in the pros, a first-year Aggie pro is busy building on an incredible rookie campaign.
Green Bay Packers linebacker Edgerrin Cooper fronted the Green Bay defense in their 30-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday Night Football, tallying seven tackles, a sack, and even grabbing his first career interception, picking off Sam Howell midway through the fourth quarter.
Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane was unable to find the end zone against the Houston Texans, but still showed prominence offensively, running 12 times for 41 yards and catching seven passes for 35 yards in the 20-12 loss.
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett racked up a trio of tackles in a 21-7 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, as was the same for Baltimore Ravens defensive lineman Nnamdi Madubuike in their 35-14 stomping of the New York Giants.
