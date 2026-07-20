Former Texas A&M Coach Jimbo Fisher Wants Another Chance

Since being fired by Texas A&M, Jimbo Fisher has spent three seasons away from the sidelines. Instead of wearing a headset and calling plays, he’s been wearing an earpiece with a microphone as an analyst for the ACC Network.

Yet, while Fisher is still collecting his record $76.8 million buyout from Texas A&M, and undoubtedly has a comfy, pressure-free life on TV, he wants back into coaching.

Wants Back Into Coaching

“The relationship with players. The competition. I miss the competition. I miss recruiting. …” Fisher said during an interview with The Athletic. “But I miss the competition, the game planning. That was never work to me. That was fun. It was a grind, but it was fun.”

Fisher had a clear message, though, while discussing what he misses about coaching, one that can almost look like a pitch to a prospective athletic director.

“If I can recruit without money, I can recruit with money. I promise you that,” Fisher said.

The irony of that statement isn’t lost on many, especially after the beginning of Fisher’s downfall at Texas A&M came with the 2022 recruiting class that he was infamously accused of “buying.”

Aggie fans still remember the hype and circumstance that came with signing the nation’s No. 1 class that year. Yet, it didn’t take long for it to turn into a fact that many fans would soon rather forget.

As for where Fisher envisions himself getting a shot on the sidelines again, he doesn’t have but one guiding principle for where he’d want to go.

“Anyone that would give us a fair chance to win,” Fisher said. “It doesn’t have to be elite-elite. I’ve coached in different levels, (FCS), Cincinnati, different places. It’s just coaching ball.”

It’s true that before becoming the head coach at Florida State and Texas A&M, or even the offensive coordinator at LSU under the legendary Nick Saban, he started his coaching career at Samford. He spent the first five seasons with the Bulldogs, first as a graduate assistant and then as their quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator.

From there he spent time at Auburn, and Cincinnati, before joining Saban in Baton Rouge.

For now, though, the 60-year-old coach is content with his life on TV, but has made it known that if an opportunity comes calling, he’d listen.

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