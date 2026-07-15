Where Trayveon Williams Ranks Among Texas A&M's All-Time Best RBs

When evaluating the greatest running backs to ever wear the maroon and white, the 12th Man points to a rich lineage, consisting of power, speed, and awards. Where Trayveon Williams ranks in this prestigious group isn't just a matter of nostalgia, but is backed by historic, record-breaking numbers.

Williams became a College Station household name, totaling three years with Texas A&M (2016–2018), where he set several program records. He solidified himself not only as an elite SEC threat but as an all-time great running back in Aggie history.

Comparing eras in college football is always difficult, especially with Aggie greats like Curtis Dickey, who ran with Olympic-level track speed in the late 1970s, and Darren Lewis, who ran with brutal, trucking power in the Southwest Conference. Williams, however, brought a unique style of play, one that was successful enough to land him in the top 3 all-time Aggie running back conversations.

Why Williams Belongs in the Top Three

Texas A&M running back Trayveon Williams (5) reels in a screen pass against Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. Texas A&M leads Auburn17-14 at halftime. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Williams came onto the scene in 2016, instantly rewriting the history books by becoming the first true freshman in Texas A&M history to rush for over 1,000 yards in a single season. Following his historic freshman season, Williams had a decent sophomore campaign that was swiftly pushed under the rug after he put together one of the most explosive individual seasons the program has ever seen.

Under former head coach Jimbo Fisher in 2018, Williams rushed for 1,760 yards with 18 touchdowns on 271 carries, averaging 6.5 yards per rush. He broke the school single-season record with 2,038 all-purpose yards. Finally, for the cherry on top of an already historic junior year, Williams put on a masterclass in the Gator Bowl against NC State, rushing for 236 yards and three touchdowns. His game stats, including a breathtaking 93-yard touchdown run, secured him Gator Bowl MVP honors.

This season propelled him straight into historic Texas A&M conversations, especially after he became third all-time in career rushing yards at A&M. What makes this feat even more impressive is that he accumulated his 3,615 yards in only three seasons before declaring early for the NFL Draft.

Both Darren Lewis and Curtis Dickey, the two ahead of him in the record books, played for all four years. While "Tank" Lewis' career total of 5,012 yards may reign supreme, Williams owns the crown for the single most dominant individual rushing season in Aggie history.

When you combine his history-making freshman season, his all-time single-season record, and his position as the No. 3-career rusher in just three years of play, Trayveon Williams has made a case as the greatest Aggie running back of all time, and if not No. 1, he trails only Darren Lewis and Curtis Dickey on the Mount Rushmore.

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