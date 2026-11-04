Former Texas A&M LB Enters Transfer Portal After Leaving Program

The Texas A&M Aggies could potentially lose multiple players to the transfer portal this offseason after a disappointing 2026 campaign.

But that process was already underway during fall camp with the departure of multiple players, some of whom left the program before ever taking an official snap with Texas A&M.

Some of these names were more notable than others but all of these departures now have an equal chance at starting fresh through the portal, including a linebacker from Texas A&M's 2025 recruiting class.

Texas A&M LB Kelvion Riggins Makes Transfer Portal Decision

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko walk on the field prior to the game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Former Texas A&M linebacker Kelvion Riggins officially plans to enter the transfer portal, per reports from On3. He never appeared in a game for the Aggies, according to the team's official stats.

This was the expected next step for Riggins, though nothing is guaranteed until an announcement is made. Now, after leaving the program during fall camp, Riggins can begin the process of finding a new team for the 2027 season.

He's got a head start on many other players and will likely be hoping to build relationships with different coaching staffs before the regular season is over. Rather than feeling rushing during the portal craze of December and January, Riggins can take some time figuring out the next chapter of his football career.

Riggins was surprisingly not listed on the Texas A&M fall camp roster handed out to media members at the beginning of August. His name still appears on the official Texas A&M website but he is not listed on the updated roster as of Nov. 4.

A four-star prospect in the 2025 recruiting class out of Forney, TX, Riggins received multiple offers from top programs, including Georgia, Miami, LSU, Ohio State, Texas, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Tennessee and many more.

As a result of this prior interest, he could have some notable suitors in the portal once teams begin the process of building a roster for next season.

Other Former Texas A&M Players Who Could Enter the Portal

Riggins wasn't the only Texas A&M player to leave the program before the start of the season.

The Aggies also parted ways with wide receivers Jerome Myles and Jonah Wilson, both of whom were off the roster once fall camp got underway.

Texas offensive lineman Nelson McGuire also left the program.

Though this is a separate issue, the Aggies have also been without wide receiver Ashton Bethel-Roman, who remains away from the team due to personal reasons. This obviously doesn't mean he'll be entering the portal any time soon but his extended absence makes his name one to watch once the offseason gets underway in College Station.

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