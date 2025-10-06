Texas A&M WR Duo on Pace for Historic Season
When was the last time it truly felt like Texas A&M could score on any given play? Maybe it was the days of Josh Reynolds and Christian Kirk stretching defenses nearly a decade ago. Or perhaps it goes back even further, when Mike Evans and Ryan Swope made SEC defenses shake with Johnny Football at the helm.
Now, Mario Craver and KC Concepcion have brought that feeling back to College Station. The transfer duo is very well on pace to carve their names into the Texas A&M record books.
You have to go back nine years to find the last time an A&M receiver eclipsed 1,000 yards in a single season. That was Reynolds, who finished with 1,039 yards in 2016. A year before him, Kirk recorded 1,165. Over that decade, five Aggies reached the 1,000-yard mark: Jeff Fuller, Mike Evans, Ryan Swope, Josh Reynolds and Christian Kirk.
Midway into the 2020s, is it Craver and Concepcion’s turn to define the next era of A&M football.
Aggie Duo On Pace For History Books
Let’s recap Craver and Concepcion’s season thus far.
Through five games, Craver has hauled in 30 catches for 557 yards (111.4 yards per game), and 4 touchdowns. His partner in crime has recorded 24 catches for 401 yards (80.2 yards per game), and 5 scores. Both currently rank among the SEC’s top three receivers in yardage.
At this pace, Craver is projected to finish with 78 receptions, 1,444 yards, and 10 touchdowns. Concepcion is on track for 62 catches, 1,042 yards, and 13 touchdowns.
How Would Those Numbers Stack up in Aggie History?
Craver’s projected yardage would break Mike Evans’ single-season record of 1,394 yards set in 2013. Concepcion’s touchdown pace would match Josh Reynolds’ mark of 13 from 2014.
Together, the duo is on pace for a combined 2,486 yards, 274 more than Evans and Walker posted in 2013.
Numbers can fluctuate, and every game is a different story, but it’s clear this pair is trending toward a historic season.
What is most exciting is that we have yet to see both players break loose during the same game. Sure, they both have been incredibly explosive so far this season, but we have yet to see a game where both players go for 100 yards each.
With a daunting road up ahead, the duo will need to keep producing at their historic clip if the Aggies hope to continue their College Football Playoff dream alive.
And who knows, come December, we might be talking about them as the greatest wide receiver tandem ever to wear the Maroon and White.