Texas A&M’s season ended the way much of it unfolded: with an offense unable to score a touchdown and a defense left to keep the Aggies within reach.

In the end, Texas won 16-6 at Kyle Field, sending Mike Elko’s team into the offseason at 4-8.

Here’s how each position group graded out in yet another disappointing loss for the Aggies.

Quarterback

Nov 27, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Brady Hart (13) throws the ball during the second half against the Texas Longhorns at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brady Hart made several good throws, especially when targeting Aaron Gregory. Still, the Aggies never found the end zone, and Hart couldn't elevate an offense that has struggled for months. Marcel Reed contributed a little with his legs but was largely absent. Neither quarterback was enough to change the result.

Grade: C-

Running Backs

KJ Edwards led Texas A&M with 21 rushing yards, which says just about everything necessary. The Aggies finished with 33 yards on the ground, averaging 1.3 per carry. It's a D instead of an F because it's Thanksgiving weekend, and there's no need to be completely heartless.

Grade: D

Wide Receivers

Nov 27, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Aaron Gregory (3) celebrates during the first half against the Texas Longhorns at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Aaron Gregory was fantastic. His catches provided the rare moments when the offense resembled something capable of moving the football, and he finished with 120 receiving yards. Mario Craver failed to make much of an impact despite being targeted, including a fairly costly fumble, while Isaiah Horton was quiet. Gregory alone keeps this grade respectable.

Grade: B

Offensive Line

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Another miserable performance from a unit that has been a weakness all season. Texas A&M couldn't establish any running game, and pressure made Hart's job difficult when the Aggies tried to throw. The offense's problems extend beyond the line, but this group made solving them almost impossible.

Grade: F

Defensive Line

The Aggies' front gave Texas plenty of trouble. CJ Mims and T.J. Searcy recorded sacks, one of the bright spots on a fairly miserable evening. It was Texas A&M's defensive line's pressure that enabled the entire unit to hold Texas to field goals instead of touchdowns, preventing the Longhorns from building a comfortable lead.

Grade: A-

Linebackers

Daymion Sanford was active around the ball, while Rylan Coney helped make Texas work for its yards. The Aggies didn't completely shut down the Longhorns' ground attack, but they did enough to keep the outcome in doubt into the fourth quarter.

Grade: B+

Secondary

Tawfiq Byard's end zone interception was the sort of play that could have changed the game if the offense had any sort of pulse. Alas, that just isn't the case. Anyway, while the coverage on the back end wasn't always flawless, the secondary did its job.

Grade: A

Special Teams

Nov 27, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies long snapper Shea Freibaum (31) celebrates with Texas A&M Aggies place kicker David Olano (24) during the second half against the Texas Longhorns at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

David Olano accounted for every Texas A&M point, connecting from 52 and 35 yards. This grade would be higher if it weren't for a muffed punt early in the first quarter that helped Texas grab early field position and a crucial three points.

Grade: B-

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