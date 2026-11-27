In the immortal words of UFC announcer Bruce Buffer: "It's time!"

The 121st edition of the Cotton Holdings Lone Star Showdown is now upon us, pitting the No. 5-ranked Texas Longhorns against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field in College Station.

The Aggies are currently on a four-game losing streak, while the Longhorns have been successful in their last five games after losing back-to-back contests against the Oklahoma Sooners and Florida Gators.

While the Aggies know for sure that Friday night will be their final game of the campaign, they will be looking to do to Texas what the Longhorns have done to A&M the past two years: knock them out of the SEC Championship.

Round 12: No. 5 Texas Longhorns

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning keeps the ball and runs for a touchdown during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

The rivalry between the two Lone Star schools dates back all the way to 1894, and a game occurred almost every year until Texas A&M left the Big 12 for the Southeastern Conference.

When the Longhorns made the move to the SEC in 2024, the rivalry was renewed, and the Burnt Orange have gotten the last laugh in both games since.

Kickoff is set for 6:30 PM, and be sure to check back here at gametime for live updates, the box score, and observations on crucial drives as the action unfolds in real time from College Station.

Follow below for live updates as the game progresses, as well as the box score.

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Box Score

1 2 3 4 Total Texas 0 0 0 0 0 Texas A&M 0 0 0 0 0