Here’s What Tyler Onyedim Said At Texas A&M Pro Day

Texas A&M’s defensive tackle Tyler Onyedim finally got to showcase what he can bring to an NFL team and did so in front of 32 NFL teams at the Bright Football Complex for Pro Day.

The graduate student from Richmond, Texas, who attended Foster High School before playing at the collegiate level, wore No. 11 for the Aggies and was one of the dynamic players who stepped up in key games where he knew his role.

In his short time in Aggieland, where he only spent one year after playing four years at Iowa State, he accumulated a solid season with 18 solo tackles and 2.5 sacks to go along with one forced fumble.

After wrapping up by showcasing his work in the vertical jump, 40-yard dash, short shuttle, and L-Drill, he shared his thoughts.

“I feel good – showing the scouts what I can do with my athleticism, showing the way I can move, so I felt good,” Onyedim said. “I knew I had to run fast and look good.”

Onyedim’s Pro Day and Plans Ahead

At Pro Day in front of hundreds of people, the 6-foot-3 stud had several intriguing numbers when he was measured and graded. His weight was marked down at 290 pounds, with his hands listed at 10 ⅛, his arms at 34 ¼, and his wingspan at 80 ¾. He was also able to rack 24 reps at the bench press, where his teammates were there rooting him on as he grinded through the station.

“Getting back with your old teammates has been a blessing,” Onyedim said. “It’s been good to see old faces. It’s been really fun.”

In his 40-yard dash, the big man registered a 5.03, while in the short shuttle, it was a 4.65, along with a 7.96 L drill. After his outing, he spoke about what was next for him and what conversations had been like with other teams.

“I have some 3-day visits on the line,” Onyedim said. “That should be fun. I know I have one with the Panthers, the Texans, the Chargers, and the Cardinals.”

Throughout this experience, he touched on what the process has been like with his coaches and what head coach Mike Elko has been like in this journey for him in the months and weeks leading up to these moments.

“He’s been great at reaching out to us and stuff,” Onyedim said. “Seeing how we are doing. See what he could do for us. He’s been amazing.”

Explosiveness.

That’s one of the main things that Onyedim said he had been trying to focus on and hone in on the last three months after doing stuff at the combine.

“I know I’ve been explosive, but I am not God, so I’m not perfect, so obviously, I'm working on everything. That’s been great. That’s what I’ve been doing. Just working on everything. My jumping, my running, my lifting, how strong I can get.”

Next up for Onyedim is to wait to hear his name called, as he’ll be chilling in his hometown waiting for that special moment.

“I’m in the crib – Richmond, Texas,” Onyedim said. “Just going to be with my family, friends. All of that. That should be fun.”