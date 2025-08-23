Host of Texas A&M Commits on Dave Campbell’s Preseason Super Team Offense
Each year, Dave Campbell’s Texas Football pairs up with Whataburger to put together the Whataburger Super Team. Fans get to nominate players for a chance at landing on the ballot of 300 players. From there, the list will get cut down to the final 40 players who will be announced in January.
Dave Campbell’s Texas Football writer Greg Powers released the preseason picks for the honorable list on Thursday.
The team is spotted with players committed to Texas A&M, something that has to make coach Mike Elko feel good about his recruiting efforts.
What Future Aggies Made the List?
Headlining the list is four-star running back KJ Edwards out of Carthage High School. Edwards not only headlines the list for the Aggies, he is the Preseason Super Team Offensive MVP.
“Edwards is a dynamic, no-nonsense runner with over 4,000 career rushing yards and two state titles to show for it,” Powers wrote. “Named Offensive MVP in the 4A Division II championship, he’s a cut-and-go specialist with rapid change-of-direction. With 30+ offers, his big-play résumé speaks for itself.”
Edwards was a huge get for the Aggies. He picked Texas A&M and coach Elko over Texas, LSU, Alabama and Colorado. His being anything other than first-team would have been shocking.
The Aggies had a lineman kick-step into a first-team spot. 6-foot-5, 270-pound Zaden Krempin out of Proper High School. Krempin seeks to finish blocks in the run game. He drives his feet through contact and uses his long arms to clamp down on faster edges. The Aggies were able to cash in on Krempin early, and pairing him with Edwards will be a deadly combo for opposing defenses for years to come.
“One of the most technically advanced linemen in the class, and also happens to be the state's most heavily offered prospect,” Powers wrote. “He’s a natural at both tackle spots but could also thrive inside, thanks to his instincts and power. His polish and 6A experience makes early college snaps a real possibility.”
For second-team players, the Aggies have four-star running back Jonathan Hatton Jr. out of Cibolo Steele High School and three-star offensive lineman Avery Morcho out of Ridge Point High School.
The Aggies currently have the fourth-best 2026 recruiting class in the nation. For the first full recruiting cycle Elko has experienced as head coach at Texas A&M, he has put together an impressive roster of incoming talent from both within the Lone Star State and all over the nation.