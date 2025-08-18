5-Star Texas A&M Commit Set to Participate in Navy All-American Bowl
For some Texas A&M commits like quarterback Helaman Casuga and Bryce Perry-Wright, the high school football season is underway.
Five-star defensive back Brandon “Dash” Arrington is patiently waiting for his team, the Mount Miguel High School Matadors, to make their season debut on Friday night.
Arrington, arguably the biggest pickup of coach Mike Elko’s career so far, chose the Aggies over Oregon in June. To cut down the time between the end of his high school season and his arrival in Aggieland and showcase his skills against the top high school talent in the country, Arrington has committed to the Navy All-American Bowl.
What is the Navy All-American Bowl?
The Navy All-American Bowl is a high school football all-star game that has been held each year in the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas since 2003. The event is considered one of the most prestigious all-star events for high school athletes and has seen plenty of NFL talent don its jerseys. The Navy All-American Bowl has seen players like CJ Stroud, Micah Parsons, Edgerrin Cooper and Nic Scourton launch their careers from the bowl game. The teams are split into traditional East/West squads, so Arrington will likely be representing the West team since he is from Spring Valley, California.
While all-star games are not necessarily about winning or losing, both teams will undoubtedly go into it wanting to earn bragging rights over the opposing team. A commitment from Arrington is huge for the West, as they get unfiltered access to who 247Sports’ Greg Biggins described as “one of the nation's top sprinters, with some calling him a potential Olympic hopeful for the 2028 Games." Biggins praised more than just Arrington’s speed and pointed out his “high round NFL Draft potential if he hits his ceiling and is one of the best athletes to come out of the talent-laden San Diego region in years."
On top of being one of the best defensive backs in the nation, Arrington has taken snaps at wide receiver, making him an important asset for both Texas A&M and the West squad. As a receiver, he recorded 57 passes for 527 yards and five receiving touchdowns and tallied 26 tackles and an interception in 2024. His 6-foot-2 frame and blinding speed will certainly make it difficult to play him anywhere other than cornerback, though. Either way, expect Arrington to be great.
The Navy All-American Bowl is scheduled for January 10, 2026, and will be televised on NBC and streamed on Peacock.