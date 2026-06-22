How 5-Star LB Kaden Henderson Fits Schematically at Texas A&M

After a historic season in 2025, Mike Elko and Texas A&M achieved what once seemed impossible — a College Football Playoff birth in College Station. But to the surprise of the 12th Man, the success didn’t stop there.

Elko and his staff attacked the transfer portal this offseason, adding numerous veteran playmakers, such as Isaiah Horton and Anto Saka, to the Aggies’ 2026 roster. Simultaneously, A&M continues to make headlines for its ability to recruit coveted high school prospects.

The Aggies hold the No. 1-ranked recruiting class in 2027, marking A&M’s first top-ranked signing class since 2022 under head coach Jimbo Fisher. And with the addition of another five-star linebacker, Elko continues to build for the future in Aggieland.

Texas A&M Lands Top-Ranked Linebacker in 2027 Class

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko reacts during the first quarter during the first round of the CFP National Playoff against the Miami Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

In the midst of an already-elite prospect haul, Kaden Henderson joins Elko’s roster out of Tampa, Florida, as the No. 1-ranked LB in the 2027 class.

At 6-foot-2, 218 pounds, Henderson committed to A&M after an official recruiting visit on June 5, over premier programs such as LSU, Miami, Alabama and Notre Dame.

Despite missing five games over the course of his junior season at Tampa Jesuit, Henderson secured 49 tackles, including 13 tackles for loss, 20 quarterback hits, nine sacks, four pass break-ups, two forced fumbles and a fumble return.

The Tampa native participated in both the Under Armour All-America game and Polynesian Bowl as an underclassman, recording a combined eight tackles over the two-game stretch.

In recent history, A&M has emerged as a prime destination for defensive talent, with a combined six pass rushers selected over the course of the 2025 and 2026 NFL Drafts. From Shemar Stewart to Von Miller, Henderson has the opportunity to lead the next generation of Aggies into the professional ranks.

No matter where Elko places Henderson on the field, the Tampa native possesses the versatility that most modern defenses covet. And for a program that leads the nation in 2027 recruiting, Henderson’s commitment only strengthens A&M’s hold on the top spot.

Between proven transfer additions and a growing collection of the nation's top-ranked high school prospects, the Aggies have assembled the pieces necessary to compete at the highest level. But as the upcoming season approaches, Elko’s job is never finished. With dominance both on and off the field, there’s only one thing standing between A&M and National Championship contention — consistency.

If the Aggies hope to sustain their rise among college football's elite, players like Henderson will be expected to play a major role in carrying that momentum forward.

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