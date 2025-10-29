How is the Relationship Between Mike Elko & Brian Kelly After Blowout In Baton Rouge
During the latter portion of Texas A&M's 49-25 win over the LSU Tigers in Baton Rouge Saturday night, the LSU student section could very clearly be heard chanting "Fire (Brian) Kelly" as the action unfolded between the two SEC teams.
And sure enough, shortly after the game, the LSU athletic administration obliged, and informed head coach Brian Kelly that his contract would be terminated that very next day, ousting him in the midst of his fourth season in a tenure that had not brought nearly as much success as his predecessors.
Nick Saban, Les Miles, and Ed Orgeron all brought a national championship back to the Tiger faithful, while Kelly couldn't even muster up a conference championship, losing to the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2022 SEC Championship game 50-30.
So, We Cool?
Amidst the ruckus in the Louisiana state capital, Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko gave a reflection on his relationship with the former Notre Dame Fighting Irish coach, whom he was the defensive coordinator under during the 2017 season, Elko's lone year in South Bend.
"Obviously, I have a ton of respect for Brian," the head coach said on the Bussin' With The Boys podcast. "Brian is the guy who gave me my first opportunity to kind of get on the big stage at Notre Dame, and at that point, I was the defensive coordinator at Wake Forest. He was really the first guy to give me that chance."
Following that 2017 season, one that saw a notable boost in the productivity in the Irish's defense, Elko was hired to take over the Aggies' defensive coordinating duties under Jimbo Fisher, the very man whom he would replace at head coach some five years later.
Elko's respect for Kelly truly makes this a bittersweet moment for the A&M leader, and he would later admit that it was tough for him to see someone that's been such a mentor to him land himself in the position that Kelly has recently gotten to.
"So, I have a ton of respect for him," said Elko. "We've got a great professional relationship and a lot of mutual respect for each other. You never want to see that for anybody. You certainly don't want to see that to a guy who has helped you in your career at some point, and a guy that you respect.
Kelly's firing is one of many notable coaching terminations that have occurred in the 2025 season, which has also seen Penn State's James Franklin, Florida's Billy Napier, and Arkansas' Sam Pittman given their marching orders by their respective teams, something that Elko also pointed out while talking about his bond with the now former LSU coach.
"It's a quick notice to where this profession is," Elko said. "I saw this the other day, I think three of the top 15 teams in the preseason AP poll have already fired their coach in Week 8. This is a week-to-week business more than it's ever been."
Kelly did draw heavy comparisons to Franklin, unable to put together wins in games that carried critical potential, and it seems that after the loss to Texas A&M, LSU's biggest loss at home in over 15 years, it seems that LSU athletic director Scott Woodward had simply had enough, and wasn't willing to wait for the offseason to start making changes in the coaching room.
As for Mike Elko, his Aggies are riding undefeated, No. 3 in the nation, and atop the toughest conference in college football, so it seems as though his spot is still pretty set in stone, as long as he keeps stacking the big wins like he did in Death Valley last Saturday.