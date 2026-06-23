How Much of A Threat Is Alabama to Texas A&M in 2026?

The Texas A&M Aggies will look to build on the momentum that the program is currently running on after a successful 2025 season, where the Aggies finished the year with an 11-2 record and an appearance in the College Football Playoff.

When the Aggies take the field for the 2026 season, they'll be faced with plenty of challenges against high-profile opponents now that the SEC shifts over to a nine-game conference schedule, making the gauntlet of SEC play even more difficult.

And the Aggies face one of those challenges in late October as they head out on the road for a visit to Tuscaloosa to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide. A matchup against two College Football Playoff teams from a season ago, which could be played under the lights of Bryant-Denny Stadium, could be one of Texas A&M's biggest tests.

Alabama Will Always Be a Threat

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer looks on in the second half against the Indiana Hoosiers in the 2026 Rose Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Rose Bowl Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While Nick Saban and the dominant Alabama teams of old won't be running out of the tunnel when the Aggies face the Crimson Tide on October 24, Alabama remains as one of the biggest threats in the SEC.

Head coach Kalen DeBoer has done a solid job after being given a near-impossible task, having to be the coach who followed up the legendary career of Saban at Alabama. In his first two seasons in Tuscaloosa, DeBoer has led the Crimson Tide to a 20-8 overall record and a 12-4 record in the SEC.

DeBoer faced plenty of struggles in his first season on the job in 2024, finishing the year with a 9-4 record and a 5-3 SEC mark and missing the College Football Playoff, which, by Alabama's gold standards, was a poor season for the Crimson Tide.

After receiving plenty of criticism, DeBoer managed to put together a much better second season in Tuscaloosa, ending with an 11-4 record, a 7-1 mark in the SEC and an appearance in the SEC championship game. Additionally, the Crimson Tide managed a win in the first round of the College Football Playoff and an appearance in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals.

Now DeBoer heads into his third season with the Crimson Tide with a little bit of momentum running through the program after finding some progress in year two compared to the struggles from year one.

And while Alabama went through a coaching change, the talent within the roster has not diminished at all, with the Crimson Tide having some of the top players in the SEC. The on-field talent is paired with some of the top coaching in the SEC, with offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb and one of the brightest minds in college football, in defensive coordinator Kane Wommack.

The Aggies will still have their work cut out for them when they travel to Tuscaloosa, playing in one of the most hostile environments in both the SEC and in college football. Texas A&M will have to be at its best to come away with the road win against Alabama.

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