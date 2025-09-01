How Taurean York Continues To Improve Despite His Elite Defensive Play
The Texas A&M Aggies have had a historically good defense over the years, even going as far as earning the nickname of the "Wrecking Crew" for their fierce style of play.
And with the dynamic play of linebacker Taurean York, that fierceness has not dwindled down since York's freshman season in College Station in 2023.
After leading the Aggies with 10 total tackles in their 42-24 victory over the UTSA Roadrunners Saturday night in their 2025 season opener, it was made abundantly clear by the Temple, TX native that he's not going to be taking his foot off the gas in 2025, after leading the team in tackles last year with 82.
But even with York being the elite defender that he is, how could he go about to bringing his production to an elite level?
"I Do Think He Has Really Improved"
In his pregame press conference Monday afternoon, Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko talked about the growth of his star linebacker and team captain, the adjustment he made to learning an entirely new defensive scheme, and how he has been able to thrive in it.
"Yeah, I think you started to see it about midway through the year last year," Elko said. "I think in the beginning of the year, new system, new defense, I think he was feeling his way through a little bit and probably was a little frustrated with how he was playing in the beginning because he had wanted that big jump from freshman to sophomore and we worked with him a lot to just kind of stay patient, like this is going to come and when it comes and it starts to click, you're gonna start to feel it and I think he has. I thought that for everything that didn't go great on the back half of the year on defense last year, I do think he really improved and developed and put together some of his best games."
Elko then explained how York has applied himself in year two under Elko's defensive plans, and showing his comfortability in the system.
"So, I think now he goes into year two and he isn't exactly thinking at all like he's got it all down," Elko said. "He knows exactly what he's doing, he's taking the angles and the reads so many times and he's a kid that flourishes in those type of environments, when he's really comfortable. He can really take advantage of that."
York will look to turn in his second straight solid defensive performance in 2025 when the Aggies host Utah State in an early matchup at Kyle Field Saturday morning.