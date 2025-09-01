Mike Elko Says Texas A&M's Run Defense Struggles Are 'Correctable'
The Texas A&M Aggies started the 2025 season right with a 42-24 win over the UTSA Roadrunners on Saturday night, but there were some worrying aspects about their performance.
By far the most worrying aspect was their run defense, as the Roadrunners rushed for 203 yards and two touchdowns on the night. Running back Robert Henry Jr. did most of the damage, rushing for 177 yards and two touchdowns while averaging over 11 yards per carry. A good chunk of that came on a 75-yard touchdown on the first play of the second half where he burst through the seam and turned on the burners.
It was definitely a concerning development from Saturday's game, especially considering the Aggies already allowed 135.2 rushing yards per game last season. However, head coach Mike Elko isn't pushing the panic button just yet.
Mike Elko Confident That Texas A&M's Run Defense Can Be Fixed
After the game, Elko stressed that the run defense issues, while obviously concerning, are fixable with proper coaching.
"I think they're definitely fixable," Elko told reporters. "I felt like in the first half, a lot of it was some off-yardage runs that they popped on us. And then the last two, the two touchdowns were both just some kids playing for the first time, not doing what we need to do to be successful.
"And so, we'll get that cleaned up and get that fixed. But yeah, they're very, very correctable situations."
Elko also noted how the front seven in general, against both the run and pass, had some issues throughout the night. Again, though, he noted it's a work in progress.
"Again, I would just say it felt choppy," Elko said. "The whole game just kind of felt choppy on defense. I felt like we did some good things. I think we put ourselves in a position to make some plays. But, you know, obviously, you can't allow rushing yards like that. You have to put more pressure on the quarterback."
It bears repeating that there were a lot of positives from the game. Marcel Reed looked great throwing the football, completing 22 of 34 passes for 289 yards and four touchdowns, and new wide receivers Mario Craver and KC Concepcion both had strong debuts. On defense, the Aggies didn't allow much through the air, which is great news considering how much they struggled in that department late last season.
If they are going to fix the run defense, though, they'll have to move quickly. In two weeks, they'll travel to face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and one of the country's best running backs in Jeremiyah Love.