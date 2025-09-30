How Texas A&M Defensive Position Groups Graded Out in Win over Auburn
Texas A&M football started its Southeastern Conference slate with a midafternoon matchup with the Auburn Tigers, one in which it emerged victorious for its first 4-0 start since 2016. The Aggies did not have the start they wanted offensively, but it was the defense that took care of business against all of Auburn's advances.
Holding an opponent to less than 200 total yards is no small feat, as each defensive unit needs to be bought in to create one unstoppable force. Let's take a look at where the A&M defense graded out among its position groups.
Defensive Line/Edges: A+
A lights-out effort was exemplified by the defensive line, a unit where Auburn's run game would meet its demise. Three of the Aggies' five sacks came from defensive linemen, including the game-sealing sack on fourth down that defensive end Dayon Hayes produced.
There was nowhere for the Tigers' rushers to sprint to, and the longest run of the day for Auburn was just 9 yards. Head coach Mike Elko's specialty rendered quarterback Jackson Arnold completely one-dimensional, and the Aggies thwarted all of the Tigers' third and fourth-down attempts.
Linebackers: A+
With starting linebacker Scooby Williams missing on Saturday, team captain and fellow linebacker Taurean York took it upon himself to take over the game versus the Tigers. The junior out of Temple, Texas, was on fire against Auburn with seven total tackles, a critical sack and a pass breakup.
In Williams's stead, linebacker Daymion Sanford stepped up to the moment and had his own moment to shine as he also picked up a sack. A virtually non-existent run game was the perfect situation for this pair of linebackers to shine.
Defensive Backs: A
The lack of an Auburn rushing attack meant that the only way the Tigers were going to get going was through the air. Luckily for A&M, that would not be the case with its revitalized secondary that shut down the majority of Arnold's playmakers.
A lone 37-yard reception was the only real explosive play that the Tigers were able to muster against the Aggies' defensive backs, as they were able to keep wide receivers Cam Coleman and Eric Singleton Jr. out of the end zone.
Just 125 yards was all that Auburn could produce against cornerback Will Lee III and Co., so the Aggies were able to put heavy pressure on the offensive line to secure victory.