All Aggies

How Texas A&M Defensive Position Groups Graded Out in Win over Auburn

In the wake of inconsistent offense, the Texas A&M Aggies turned to their defense to have a stellar outing against the Auburn Tigers.

Noah Ruiz

Sep 27, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Auburn Tigers quarterback Jackson Arnold (11) looks for an open receiver as Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Dayon Hayes (50) attempts to make a tackle during the third quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Sep 27, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Auburn Tigers quarterback Jackson Arnold (11) looks for an open receiver as Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Dayon Hayes (50) attempts to make a tackle during the third quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
In this story:

Texas A&M football started its Southeastern Conference slate with a midafternoon matchup with the Auburn Tigers, one in which it emerged victorious for its first 4-0 start since 2016. The Aggies did not have the start they wanted offensively, but it was the defense that took care of business against all of Auburn's advances.

Holding an opponent to less than 200 total yards is no small feat, as each defensive unit needs to be bought in to create one unstoppable force. Let's take a look at where the A&M defense graded out among its position groups.

Defensive Line/Edges: A+

Sep 27, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Cashius Howell (9) reacts after sacking Auburn
Sep 27, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Cashius Howell (9) reacts after sacking Auburn Tigers quarterback Jackson Arnold (not pictured) during the fourth quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

A lights-out effort was exemplified by the defensive line, a unit where Auburn's run game would meet its demise. Three of the Aggies' five sacks came from defensive linemen, including the game-sealing sack on fourth down that defensive end Dayon Hayes produced.

There was nowhere for the Tigers' rushers to sprint to, and the longest run of the day for Auburn was just 9 yards. Head coach Mike Elko's specialty rendered quarterback Jackson Arnold completely one-dimensional, and the Aggies thwarted all of the Tigers' third and fourth-down attempts.

Linebackers: A+

Sep 27, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Taurean York (21) makes a tackle on Auburn Tigers.
Sep 27, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Taurean York (21) makes a tackle on Auburn Tigers quarterback Jackson Arnold (11) during the fourth quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

With starting linebacker Scooby Williams missing on Saturday, team captain and fellow linebacker Taurean York took it upon himself to take over the game versus the Tigers. The junior out of Temple, Texas, was on fire against Auburn with seven total tackles, a critical sack and a pass breakup.

In Williams's stead, linebacker Daymion Sanford stepped up to the moment and had his own moment to shine as he also picked up a sack. A virtually non-existent run game was the perfect situation for this pair of linebackers to shine.

Defensive Backs: A

Sep 27, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies cornerback Will Lee III (4) motions to the crowd
Sep 27, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies cornerback Will Lee III (4) motions to the crowd during the first quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The lack of an Auburn rushing attack meant that the only way the Tigers were going to get going was through the air. Luckily for A&M, that would not be the case with its revitalized secondary that shut down the majority of Arnold's playmakers.

A lone 37-yard reception was the only real explosive play that the Tigers were able to muster against the Aggies' defensive backs, as they were able to keep wide receivers Cam Coleman and Eric Singleton Jr. out of the end zone.

Just 125 yards was all that Auburn could produce against cornerback Will Lee III and Co., so the Aggies were able to put heavy pressure on the offensive line to secure victory.

manual

Published
Noah Ruiz
NOAH RUIZ

Noah Ruiz is a journalist for Texas A&M Aggies on SI from New Braunfels, Texas. He is a senior sport management major with minors in business and Spanish at Texas A&M, where his lifelong passion for A&M football has been taken to new heights. He is also a writer for A&M’s student newspaper, The Battalion, where he has experience covering football, baseball, men’s and women’s basketball and soccer.

Home/Football