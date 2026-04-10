Texas A&M Makes Significant Impression on Premier Linebacker Recruit

The Texas A&M Aggies were the story of the college football season last year, finding success on the field and delivering the program's first-ever appearance in the College Football Playoffs.

That season is over, though, and now the Aggies and head coach Mike Elko are looking to next season, and they are continuing to work through their roster as they start thinking about the future of the program after their success.

Part of that includes the recruiting trail, where Elko and his staff have been red-hot. That trend isn't stopping either after they hosted Ja'Bios Smith, an elite linebacker, whose rankings completely flipped after his stop in College Station.

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Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Taurean York (21) celebrates during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Aggies have been one of the hottest teams on the recruiting trail so far in the cycle, and they remain active, hosting some of the most talented recruits in the country on campus to take in a spring practice. Smith was no different, and he walked away from his time with the staff impressed, as many others have.

“Texas A&M moved up to No. 1,” Smith told Chad Simmons of Rivals. “That visit really stood out. “I talked a lot with Coach Elko too,” Smith said. “I learned a lot about him and how he runs things there. That stood out. He has a good plan and is doing a great job. “I met with the staff, checked out the facilities and looked around campus,”

Smith is one of the most sought-after linebackers in the country, ranking third in the country according to ESPN. He's a four-star recruit and a top-200 recruit in the country, and a top-20 recruit from the state of Georgia. Standing at 6-foot-3, 195 pounds, he has a solid frame that he will grow into, making a physical force on the football field in the future.

He has the production numbers to back up his measurables as well. Last season at Swainsboro High School, he finished with 72 tackles (8 TFL), 1 sacks and 1 FR in 9 games. Smith also showed his speed, playing as a two-way athlete, adding76 carries for 457 yards and 12 TD.

Landing Smith will be a battle still for Elko and his staff, as he is a significant target for other SEC schools such as South Carolina, Florida, and Texas. As it stands now, the Aggies have the number one-ranked recruiting class in the country, but have yet to have a linebacker commit in the cycle.