What NFL Scouts Are Saying About Texas A&M's Top Prospects

The next generation of NFL players starts with the NFL Draft, and for Texas A&M football, there is reason to get excited for the future of the program. A whopping 13 Aggies were invited to the NFL Combine, leading the country, and just recently, A&M has wrapped up its Pro Day, where head coach Mike Elko's players have made a splash impact.

Representatives across the league arrived in Aggieland to take a look at who could possibly be the next part of their Super Bowl run and plenty of Aggies have stood out as a difference maker going into the next step of their career.

But with that in mind, who are some of the players that have stood out the most to NFL scouts, and who is bound for the league in a big way? Let's take a look below and dive into who will be repping the Maroon and White in spirit on the largest stage of football.

Chase Bisontis, Offensive Line

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Chase Bisontis (71) blocks the rush during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Starting off with a young man who has made a Texas-sized leap since moving from tackle to guard, offensive lineman Chase Bisontis has made huge strides in his Pro Day and is gathering first-round attention for his delivery in the spotlight.

NFL scouts have given their comments on what the big man can bring: "Bisontis is a tough, well-schooled guard. He lacks ideal length, but he brings heavy hands, good footwork and plus core strength to the table. He plays with ideal strain and stickiness to sustain blocks. He has plenty of nasty when he needs it, too. He’s consistent as a move/zone blocker and when working downhill."

With his unofficial measureables of 319 pounds and standing at almost six-and-a-half feet, Bisontis is sure to find a home very early on in the draft and will most likely be the first offensive lineman picked from A&M.

KC Concepcion, Wide Receiver

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas A&M wideout KC Concepcion (WO16) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

As arguably the best skill position player that A&M will be producing this NFL Draft, wide receiver KC Concepcion has blown away scouts as one of the most lethal pass-catchers available. A former NC State transfer, Concepcion took the Aggies by storm as both a wide receiver and a special teams returner.

The scouts on NFL.com are quite high on his upside, saying, "Concepcion offers immediate burst and separation into space. He’s elusive in beating press and getting into breaks with minimum damage from handsy coverage. While he has a one-speed approach, he can snap off routes with alarming suddenness, making him extremely difficult to match at leveraged break points. He’s instinctive against zone. He’s also a nightmare for man coverage on choice routes and near the goal line."

Strong words for a young man who has yet to touch an NFL stadium, but with such high praise, there is no doubt that Concepcion can find his way in the first round of the draft this season.

Cashius Howell, Defensive Lineman

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas A&M defensive lineman Cashius Howell (DL41) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The final name garnering big NFL attention is none other than the reigning Southeastern Conference Player of the Year, defensive lineman Cashius Howell. A hybrid pass-rusher who can on and off the ball, Howell has gone from an under-the-radar transfer from Bowling Green to atop the NFL Draft boards.

With a little drawback thanks to a few weaknesses, scouts have said on NFL.com the following on the Missouri native, "Bendy edge rusher with standout sack totals. Burst and elusiveness are on Howell’s rush menu, and he pairs it with a refreshing inside spin counter. Though threatening, his rush could use more cohesive sequencing and better handwork to fully unlock its potential."

The next generation of dominant A&M greats on the defensive line may just begin in 2026, when this quarterback hunter touches down on the NFL gridiron.

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