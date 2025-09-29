How Texas A&M Offensive Position Groups Graded Out in Win vs. Auburn
After enjoying a restful early bye week, Texas A&M football began its three-game Southeastern Conference home stand against Auburn. It was here that the Tigers met a fate of a 16-10 defeat, namely the consequence of a superb defense.
Despite what the score may say, the A&M offense was clicking the majority of the afternoon, including nearly quadrupling Auburn's yardage total. However, it was the costly penalties that kept the Aggies from putting the game away early.
Nevertheless, a win is a win in the SEC, so let's dive into where the Aggies' offensive position groups ranked in their first conference test.
Quarterback: C+
Taking what the defense gives is a necessary part of being a quarterback in the SEC, which is something quarterback Marcel Reed did while leading the Aggies over the Tigers. Though the outing wasn't pretty, Reed got the ball to his playmakers in the right moments and was able to put the Maroon and White into scoring positon plenty of times.
A costly interception was a main factor in having the game so close, but there were instances when a penalty put the young gunslinger into a bad predicament to begin with. One game doesn't define a player, so look to Reed to bounce back heading into next week.
Running Backs: A
When the passing game is having an offday, it's essential to lean on the run, which is exactly what the Aggies did with running back Le'Veon Moss. The Walker, Louisiana, native was an integral part of A&M's victory, rushing for a career-best 139 yards on 21 carries and the Aggies' lone touchdown.
His counterparts, running backs Rueben Owens II and Amari Daniels, combined for almost 100 yards on the ground and would've had even more if holding calls didn't erase two big rushes from the pair of ball carriers. When one unit falters, another is ready to carry.
Wide Receivers: A
Though there would be just 13 completions to a wide receiver on Saturday, each one was impactful out of the pass-catching unit for the Aggies. The group was lead by wide receiver KC Concepcion, who registered his first 100-yard receiving game as an Aggie with 113 yards on seven receptions.
On the other hand, wide receiver Mario Craver had a quieter night by his standards this season with just 34 yards, but the rest of the unit showed up when needed for a first down grab or chunk yardage on second or third and long.
Tight End: A
Seldom used in the Aggies' win over the Tigers, tight ends Nate Boerkircher and Amari Niblack made the most of the three total touches shared between the pair.
The former picked up a first down on one-yard carry while the latter turned a third and long into a 23-yard gain.
Offensive Line: C+
A difficult grade as both the reason for over 400 yards of offense and big-time flags, the offensive line finds itself in the peculiar position of both hero and villain to the Aggies' weekend success story.
The "Maroon Goons" paved the way for over 200 yards on the ground, though it was the consistent holding penalties and even an unsportsmanlike conduct call that halted the A&M advance at times. Moreover, an ineligible man downfield cost the Aggies a game-sealing touchdown to Craver.
Despite this, the Aggies proved they could win a sloppy game and overcome their own adversity to get the job done. While it wasn't pretty, winning in the SEC is a tall task, and head coach Mike Elko is starting his unit down the right path.