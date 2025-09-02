How to Watch, Betting Odds for No. 19 Texas A&M vs. Utah State
The No. 19 Texas A&M Aggies are fresh off of a pretty clean-cut 42-24 win over the UTSA Roadrunners Saturday night at Kyle Field.
The run defense was by far their weakest spot in the game, but it might as well have been canceled out by the offensive production from transfer wide receivers Mario Craver and KC Concepcion, who combined for 11 receptions, 194 receiving yards, and four total touchdowns, including Concepcion's electric 80-yard punt return score to give Texas A&M their first points of the 2025 season.
And now they turn their attention to a team that share their same name, the Utah State Aggies.
Aggies vs. Aggies
The Utah State Aggies visit Kyle Field fresh off of a 28-16 win over the UTEP Miners, a step in the right direction after a 4-8 finish in the 2024 season, which also saw them win their season opener before embarking on a tough six-game losing skid.
The Aggies of Utah State will be led onto the field by first-year head coach Bronco Mendenhall, who comes to Utah State after heading the New Mexico Lobos to a 5-7 2024 season.
On the field, Utah State is led by quarterback Bryson Barnes, who completed 19 of 28 attempted passes in the season opener for 233 yards and a touchdown.
The A&M rushing defense will have another underrated back to contain when they welcome Utah State, as running back Miles Davis paced the team in both rushing (88) and receiving yards (61) in their win against the Miners.
Utah State had 362 total yards in their win, proving that their offense is capable of high-level production, and that the last thing that the Maroon and White should do is underestimate the visiting Aggie team, but Utah State was also a heavily penalized team against UTEP, so A&M could likely take advantage of the lack of discipline.
Here is how to watch the showdown between the two Aggie squads:
How to Watch No. 19 Texas A&M vs. Utah State
- Game Day: Saturday, Sep. 6, 2025
- Game Time: 11:45 a.m. CT
- Location: Kyle Field (College Station, Texas)
- TV: SEC Network on ESPN
- Listen: 1620 AM/94.5 FM, TAMU Sports Network
Full Updated Texas A&M vs. Utah State Betting Odds Via ESPN Bet
- Line: Texas A&M -31.5 (-105), Utah State +31.5 (-110)
- Over/Under: 54.5 (O -110, U -110)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER