Texas A&M Alum Wants A Big Game From This Tight End vs. Notre Dame
The utilization of the tight end position has been a big part of Texas A&M's offense over the most recent years, with tight ends such as Jalen Wydermeyer and Jace Sternberger the most notable of the big men turned receivers.
Last season, tight ends Shane Calhoun, Tre Watson, and Theo Melin Ohrstrom took sort of a backset role in the offense as Mike Elko settled in to the Aggie offensive game plan in his first year as head coach.
But already this year, with Melin Ohrstrom the lonesome of those three returning to College Station this season, he already has caught a touchdown pass, and has caught the attention of one of the previous Aggie y-spots.
Sternberger Affirmingly Called Out the Swede on AgKnocks
On the AgKnocks podcast, each of the cast members picked one member of the Aggie football team to call out or hype up ahead of their showdown against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and Sternberger gave some respect to his fellow Maroon and White tight end.
"Once I get a little more older and removed from the team, I'll start coming at players, but I'm still going to be the positive guy," Sternberger said. "I think my dog Theo (Melin Ohrstrom) is going to have a big week this week. I feel like he's been getting better every year since he's been in College Station."
Ohrstrom, a tight end out of Stockholm, Sweden, was a part of the remarkable 2022 A&M recruiting class that featured stars such as Shemar Stewart and Le'Veon Moss, and began playing football after seeing highlights of wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. during his time with the LSU Tigers and later the New York Giants.
In the season opener against the UTSA Roadrunners, Ohrstrom caught three passes for 23 yards and a touchdown on a 4th and goal play in the Maroon and White's 42-24 victory.
Last weekend against Utah State, the Swede caught two more passes for 16 yards in the 44-22 win.
His five receptions and one scoring reception already put him halfway to his 2024 total, where his 10 receptions led to 184 yards and two trips to the end zone.
Ohrstrom is part of a loaded Aggie tight end room full of transfers that also includes former Alabama and Texas tight end Amari Niblack, former Nebraska tight end Nate Boerkircher, and former Auburn tight end Micah Riley.
The Aggies and Irish kick off from Notre Dame Stadium Saturday night at 6:30 PM.