Why Texas A&M CB Will Lee III is Confident Against Notre Dame
Not every day does a secondary have a blanket, especially two blankets, that helps “cover” the defense.
For Texas A&M’s secondary, it’s cornerbacks Will Lee III and Julian Humphrey who go to work by locking everybody up.
“We two great corners and we go out there and lock everybody up,” Lee said. “It’s great to have two blankets out there. It keeps the field covered.”
Another talking point that Lee hopes to lock up is a win on the road against No. 8 Notre Dame.
Flow State
Being the first road trip of the season, a normal schedule gets alternated and looks different not having the 12th Man as a homefield advantage.
“What you prep for and how you prep before a game, you got to keep that same routine.” Lee said. “All that traveling and stuff. You get your rest, and you relax your legs and sit down. You keep your same routine, you’re going to be fine, and I feel like that’s what we are going to do and we’re going to be just fine.”
Lee knows when everyone takes care of business and does their job correctly, it is not surprising when others see the outcome because his teammates put in the time and effort to win. That is a part of A&M’s DNA and formula for Saturday.
“When we go on road games, when we do what we are supposed to do, and we come out with a win, it’s not really shocking to us because we know what we are supposed to do and we know what type of team we are.” Lee said. “When we go out there and we handle business, we will be just fine and we don’t really have any surprises to the win and the outcome.”
Expectations for Lee appear to be the same as any other game he has played in. Showing up and focusing on doing his job at Notre Dame Stadium.
“I just got to play my game,” Lee said. “I go to do what I’m supposed to do and the game’s going to come to me. You can’t force that stuff upon you. That’s when bad starts happening so you got to let the game come to you.”
Lee credited his friend and defensive lineman Cashius Howell who registered three back-to-back-to-back sacks in the game against Utah State.
“Like Cashius Howell said, it’s a flow state,” Lee said. “So you just got to make sure you get your mind in that flow state and you’re going to be just fine.”
Unfinished Business
After a sour taste was left in the mouths of the 12th Man dropping a game 23-13 to the start the 2024 season, players that returned from last season want revenge.
“It means a lot to the guys that were here last year, so we have some unfinished business with those guys and we’re going to come out and play a great four quarters worth of football and give them all we got,” Lee said.
Communicating and being on the same page was a big area of emphasis that Lee believes his team will be just fine.
“We just got to focus on what we got to do,” Lee said. “Everybody is going to have a different scheme. Everybody is going to go out there with a different plan, but I feel like if us as a secondary handle what we are supposed to do, we are going to be just fine.”