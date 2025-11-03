Controversial Former Texas A&M Coach Linked to Auburn Job
The Auburn Tigers have officially fired head coach Hugh Freeze after many fans have been calling for his job since last season.
Freeze led the Tigers to a 4-5 record so far in 2025, and had a 1-5 SEC record before Auburn decided to part ways. The nail in the coffin was a 10-3 loss to the Kentucky Wildcats, who were winless in the conference heading into the contest. Auburn’s only SEC win this season came against the Arkansas Razorbacks, who had fired head coach Sam Pittman earlier in the season.
As Auburn begins its search for its next head coach, former Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher’s name has been floating around multiple open positions and has been connected to the Auburn opening. He certainly isn't unanimously loved by Aggie fans after failing to live up to expectations in College Station, but could look to make new impression if Auburn hires him.
Jimbo Fisher: Auburn’s Next Head Coach?
Fisher has connections to Auburn from earlier in his coaching career. Before he went on to become a national championship winning coach with the Florida State Seminoles, he spent time with five different programs, one of which was Auburn.
From 1993-1998, Fisher served as the team’s quarterbacks coach. During that time frame, the Tigers made it to three bowl games, winning two. He was also responsible for developing former NFL quarterback Dameyune Craig during his time with the program.
Fisher took over as the head coach of the Seminoles in 2010, and led the team to a BCS National Championship and three ACC Conference Championship titles. After seven years with the team, he accepted the Texas A&M head coach position after the school parted ways with Kevin Sumlin. With the Aggies, Fisher posted a 45-25 record.
With the Aggies, Fisher proved that he was an elite recruiter and consistently brought in top talent at Texas A&M. In 2022, he posted one of the best recruiting classes of all time. Auburn already has success in the recruiting department and adding Fisher could be a recipe for success.
Since his time at Texas A&M came to an end, Fisher has been an analyst for the ACC Network. He serves as part of the network’s traveling pregame show, "ACC Huddle," as well as an in-studio analyst.
As a head coach, Fisher holds a 128–48 all-time FBS record. Combined with his championship, Fisher has proven he can win at the Power Four level and may be the answer that Auburn needs to get back to SEC relevance.
Other names that have been mentioned in Auburn’s search include Tulane’s Jon Sumrall, former Penn State coach James Franklin and Arizona State’s Kenny Dillingham.