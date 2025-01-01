How Will Texas A&M's 3 Transfer Receivers Fit into Aggies Offense?
Despite the disappointing end, as Texas A&M fell 35-31 to USC in the Las Vegas Bowl, it shouldn't overshadow that head coach Mike Elko's first season was promising. FanDuel set the Aggies' season win total at 8.5, and while the over didn't hit, they met expectations at the very least.
As the Aggies begin the offseason, they haven't waited long to improve their roster. Just two days after the Las Vegas Bowl loss, they landed the commitment of KC Concepcion. The now-former NC State receiver ranked as the second-best wide-out to enter the portal so far according to ON3.
But Concepcion won't be the only new target that A&M has added via the portal. He will be joined in College Station by Texas Tech's Micah Hudson and Mississippi State's Mario Craver. Thus giving starting quarterback Marcel Reed three more experienced targets to go along with a potential top-returning receiver Noah Thomas.
Thomas, the junior out of Pearland, Texas, led the Aggies in receiving this past season, totaling 574 yards and eight touchdowns on 39 receptions. So, how will the Aggies's new receivers fit into the offense?
Well with Thomas standing in at 6-foot-6 and 200 pounds, his status as a staple on the outside will likely remain unchanged. Rather it will be those playing next to him that will change. Concepcion, the 5-foot-11 receiver, showed the ability to play both inside and out during his two seasons at NC State.
But considering that his best season (2023) at NC State came while playing the majority of his snaps in the slot, according to Pro Football Focus, he could see a similar role in College Station. The Charlotte, North Carolina, native totaled 839 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2023, before recording just 460 yards and six scores this past season.
Meanwhile, both Hudson and Craver played the majority of their snaps at their respective schools on the outside. However, neither managed to find the same success as Concepcion did at NC State.
After being a highly sought-after five-star recruit coming out of high school, Hudson struggled to put up the production many expected from him during his freshman season at Texas Tech. Hudson finished with just 123 yards on eight receptions while playing in only eight games.
Craver, on the other hand, finished his freshman season with 368 yards and three touchdowns while playing in nine games for Mississippi State.
After struggling to find consistent production at receiver, the Aggies have stocked the receiver room with more talent and potential via the portal. However, adding talent is just one step in the process of improving. Now, they will focus on developing and getting the best out of them.
