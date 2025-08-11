Jimbo Fisher Opens Up on Emotional Departure From Florida State To Texas A&M
Jimbo Fisher. A somewhat polarizing name in college football, depending on who you bring it up around.
For Florida State Seminoles fans, memories of Kelvin Benjamin catching the late touchdown pass from Heisman Trophy winner Jameis Winston to win the 2013 national championship might come to mind, the undefeated season that they went through and that gutsy championship game against the Auburn Tigers.
For Texas A&M fans, however, the name might bring up thoughts of what could have been when the coach was leading the charge in College Station. Some people might even politely ask you to change the subject.
Whatever your stance on the coach is, we all know that moving from one place to another is never easy, regardless of the circumstance, and the same still goes for Fisher.
Fisher Claims He 'Never Wanted to Leave Florida State for College Station
In 2010, Fisher was announced as the new head coach of the Florida State Seminoles, replacing a retiring Bobby Bowden after a 33-year tenure at the helm.
83 wins and one national championship later, in December 2017, Fisher would resign as the Seminoles head coach and take over the same role at Texas A&M, a 10-year, $75 million contract.
However, it wasn't all smooth sailing emotionally for the championship-winning coach as he moved on to the next chapter of his coaching career.
As reported by On3, and admitted by Fisher himself on the Trials to Triumph podcast, the Samford graduate was heartbroken to depart from the team that had brought him to the highest of highs in college football.
“Most difficult thing I’ve ever done,” Fisher said on the podcast. “Never wanted to go. And, listen, I loved A&M. We had great success. I mean, the last couple years we didn’t, but that run we had there, and I don’t mean that in anything there. I did not ever want to leave.”
When he was asked in August 2018 by ESPN what made him accept the A&M head coaching gig, Fisher replied that the had a good relationship with then-athletic director Scott Woodward, as well as the school's culture and facilities.
"I wanted more stuff for our staff and players,” Fisher said. “And some more facilities because I knew where the game was going and where we were putting our money. It just never worked out."
Unfortunately, the move did not end up how the 12th Man was hoping. Instead of being on the same national title Cloud 9 that Florida State was on, the Aggies were led to a 45-25 record under Fisher, who was fired in November 2023, resulting in a massive $76 million buyout by A&M, and Fisher has yet to find another coaching job since.