Jimbo Fisher Sets Record Straight on Texas A&M's Infamous 2022 Recruiting Class

The Texas A&M Aggies are hitting some early adversity in the third year under Mike Elko but there's little doubt that the program made the right decision by hiring him as head coach prior to the 2024 season.

Ahead of the 2026 season, Elko had already put together a resume that featured a 19-7 record and a College Football Playoff appearance while also having Texas A&M one win away from a SEC Championship berth in back-to-back years. On top of that, he has the Aggies on track to finish with the No. 1 recruiting class in the 2026 cycle.

Texas A&M fans had these kind of expectations for former head coach Jimbo Fisher. On paper, he had similar success in recruiting. But as the people of College Station know all too well, the infamous 2022 class failed massively at Texas A&M and proved to be one of the many stains on Fisher's resume with the Aggies.

Now, Fisher is revisiting his feelings on the 2022 class and calling out anyone who has created false narratives about the group in the process.

Jimbo Fisher Gets Honest About Texas A&M's 2022 Class

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher looks on during warm ups prior to the game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Kyle Field. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

In an interview with On3, Fisher said that the narrative surrounding Texas A&M "buying" the elite 2022 recruits is false.

He wanted to make it clear that he and his former coaching staff at Texas A&M landed the players by recruiting at the highest level.

"We recruited our a**** off to bring in that class," Fisher told On3. "There was a lot of potential, lot of expectations and a lot of pressure too. Didn’t work out the way any of us wanted it to, but there were a lot of good kids in that class. Anybody who says we went out and bought those kids doesn’t know what the hell they’re talking about."

Looking Back on Texas A&M's 2022 Recruiting Class

Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Walter Nolen III (97) against the Jacksonville Jaguars at State Farm Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite the scrutiny that surrounds that class, it still ended up producing multiple NFL draft picks and high-level college football players.

Things didn't necessarily work out for many of these players at Texas A&M, but the talent was always there.

Here are the most notable players in Texas A&M's 2022 class who are still active and contributing:

- Walter Nolen, DL (Arizona Cardinals)



- Shemar Stewart, DE (Cincinnati Bengals)



- LT Overton, DT (Dallas Cowboys)



- Conner Weigman, QB (Houston Cougars)



- Evan Stewart, WR (Oregon Ducks)



- Mark Nabou Jr., C (Texas A&M Aggies)

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