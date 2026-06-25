Breaking Down Alabama's Strengths, Weaknesses, & 1 Thing That Could Beat Texas A&M

The Texas A&M Aggies will face some of the top teams in the SEC when their schedule flips over to conference play, as the SEC now extends its conference slate to nine games heading into 2026.

And that will ring true when the Aggies head out on the road for what will be one of their biggest challenges of the entire season, making a trip to visit the Alabama Crimson Tide. Texas A&M heads to Tuscaloosa to play in one of the toughest arenas in all of college football, Bryant-Denny Stadium, for the first time since the 2022 season.

The Aggies will be making the road trip on October 24, with several other conference tests awaiting them in the following weeks. Here's a look at Alabama's strong suit, its weakest point, and something that could prove to be a challenge for the Aggies.

Strengths: The Alabama Defense Will Be Hard to Break

Alabama Crimson Tide defensive coordinator Kane Wommack calls defensive plays during the game with Mercer Bears at Bryant-Denny Stadium. | Gary Cosby Jr- USA Today Network via Imagn Images

The Crimson Tide had a solid defense in the SEC a season ago, finishing in the top 10 in most defensive categories in the conference. Alabama finished with the No. 1 passing defense, which was also the ninth best in the country, No. 3 total defense, No. 4 scoring defense, and No. 8 rushing defense.

And Alabama will have its defense voice returning to the program in 2026, with defensive coordinator Kane Wommack staying in Tuscaloosa for another season. The Crimson Tide's defensive coordinator was a trending name in the coaching carousel as a candidate for head coaching jobs across the country, but Wommack opted to stay with Alabama.

The Crimson Tide's defense also has plenty of returning production in safety Bray Hubbard, defensive back Keon Sabb, cornerback Zabien Brown, and edge linebacker Yhonzae Pierre, among others, who will prove to be a test for the Aggies defense.

Weakness: Who's the Starting Quarterback for Alabama?

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Keelon Russell (12) carries the ball during the second half against the Eastern Illinois Panthers at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. | David Leong-Imagn Images

The biggest question mark for the Crimson Tide heading into the 2026 season is who will be the quarterback under center to start the year. Alabama heads into life after Ty Simpson after he left for the NFL with a question mark for a successor.

Alabama has two likely candidates competing for the starting job: redshirt junior Austin Mack and redshirt freshman Keelon Russell. Mack has the experience over Russell as he heads into his third season with the Crimson Tide and his fourth under head coach Kalen DeBoer.

However, Russell has plenty of potential as he heads into his second season of college football after being ranked as a five-star prospect and the No. 2 quarterback in the 2025 cycle. DeBoer will have a difficult decision to make on his starting quarterback, and whoever he chooses will have a challenge against the Aggies defense.

Alabama's Passing Offense Could be Lethal if the Quarterback Clicks

Alabama offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb watches his offense work during A-Day at Bryant-Denny Stadium. | Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images

Alabama struggled to run the football for much of the 2025 season, making it highly dependent on the passing offense, which was able to carry the offense throughout the year. The Crimson Tide had the No. 4 passing offense in the SEC, averaging 263.53 yards per game and 11.52 yards per completion.

The Crimson Tide returns their play caller in offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb for his second season in Tuscaloosa, with returning wide receivers Ryan Coleman-Williams and Lotzeir Brooks likely to be Alabama's leading receivers.

With the infrastructure already put in place for the Crimson Tide's quarterback, if the offense can click with either Mack or Russell, Alabama could once again have one of the top passing offenses in the SEC.

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