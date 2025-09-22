Kickoff Time Announced For Texas A&M Aggies vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs
The number nine ranked Texas A&M Aggies will host two straight conference games, Auburn this weekend in the afternoon slate. Followed by the Mississippi State Bulldogs, who will come to town for a 6:30 p.m. CT kickoff on Oct. 4, per A&M communications.
The Aggies will look to make it three straight wins over the Bulldogs after defeating them at home in 2023, 51-10. and in Starkville last season, 34-24. The two teams have only met 18 times before, with the series being split evenly nine to nine.
For Mike Elko's squad, they currently are riding a high after a 3-0 start to the season, including a road win over then top-10 Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and will look to carry that momentum into their grueling conference schedule.
Even Series
Over the course of the last 10 meetings between the two programs, the series is tied 5-5, with the Aggies' home record being 4-2 when they match up in College Station. Ever since their time meeting under the SEC banner, the two teams have been unable to create separation, with the record between the two being 7-6, with the Aggies just slightly ahead.
They both have palpable hype entering week five of the season, both 3-0, and both with marquee wins on their schedule. For the Aggies, they have the last-second winning drive, orchestrated by Marcel Reed, to give them a 41-40 victory over the Fighting Irish.
The Bulldogs have their own similar win in that regard as well, shocking the Arizona State Sun Devils, after Blake Shapen found a receiver for a 58-yard score with 30 seconds left in the game. They both have dominant wins over a group of five in-state opponents, with the Aggies beating UTSA in week one 42-24, and the Bulldogs beating Southern Miss 34-17.
Before their matchup in the first week of October, the Aggies will need to get through the Auburn Tigers, who just lost in heartbreaking fashion against the Oklahoma Sooners, while Elko's squad got to enjoy a well-deserved bye week.
The Bulldogs will face their own formidable opponent, as they welcome the top-15-ranked Tennessee Volunteers to Starkville for their first conference game of the season. As their biggest test of the season, it could serve as a litmus test for where they are before heading to College Station.
As one of five conference matchups in week six, when the Aggies host the Bulldogs, if history is any indication, the matchup shouldn't disappoint.
The Aggies will host the Tigers on Sept. 27 at 2:30 p.m. CT