Kickoff Time Announced For Texas A&M vs. Florida Game
After Texas A&M's 4-0 start for the first time since 2016, all eyes are on the Aggies for the remainder of the season. After defeating Auburn, the Aggies remain at home for two more weekends, playing Mississippi State and Florida.
With fans eager to get back to Kyle Field, Texas A&M Football announced on X the start time for its matchup against Florida on Oct. 11 is set between 6-6:45 p.m.
The Aggies face off this weekend against Mississippi State for their annual blackout game. The programs' blackout game last year was against LSU, where the Aggies would come back to defeat the Tigers 38-23.
A night game in Kyle Field always brings the most fans, especially when it is against an SEC opponent.
How Will The Two Match Up?
A night game at Kyle Field is always a tough place to be in as an opponent, yet every team that competes in the SEC has loud fans of their own. With Florida coming into College Station this season, especially for a night time matchup, it will be interesting to see how they play.
Last season, Marcel Reed and the Aggies walked into Florida and took care of business with a 33-20 win over the Gators, that secured the Aggies their first SEC win of the season. As for Florida, the Gators went on to go 4-4 in the conference with wins over Mississippi State, Kentucky, then-No. 21 LSU and then-No. 9 Ole Miss.
The Gators always have fight in them, even though they have started this season off 1-3 with three straight losses to USF, then-No. 3 LSU and then-No. 4 Miami. The Gators will head to No. 9 Texas the week before coming into College Station to face No. 6 Texas A&M.
This will be the overall eighth matchup between these two programs, with the Aggies on top 4-3. The Aggies have only won one of three games against the Gators at Kyle Field though, making it a little more intersting. In 2020, the Aggies were able to come away with a 41-38 win over the Gators in College, Station.
The last time the two met up in Kyle Field, the Gators took the victory 41-24 in 2022, where the Aggies ended the season 5-7.