Kickoff Time Announced For Texas A&M vs. Florida Game

Official game time has been announced for Texas A&M vs Florida.

Olivia Sims

Sep 27, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Mario Craver (1) runs the ball during the first half against the Auburn Tigers at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
After Texas A&M's 4-0 start for the first time since 2016, all eyes are on the Aggies for the remainder of the season. After defeating Auburn, the Aggies remain at home for two more weekends, playing Mississippi State and Florida.

With fans eager to get back to Kyle Field, Texas A&M Football announced on X the start time for its matchup against Florida on Oct. 11 is set between 6-6:45 p.m.

The Aggies face off this weekend against Mississippi State for their annual blackout game. The programs' blackout game last year was against LSU, where the Aggies would come back to defeat the Tigers 38-23.

A night game in Kyle Field always brings the most fans, especially when it is against an SEC opponent.

How Will The Two Match Up?

Sep 27, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies cornerback Will Lee III (4) breaks up a pass intended for Auburn Tigers wide receiver Cam Coleman (8) during the second quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

A night game at Kyle Field is always a tough place to be in as an opponent, yet every team that competes in the SEC has loud fans of their own. With Florida coming into College Station this season, especially for a night time matchup, it will be interesting to see how they play.

Last season, Marcel Reed and the Aggies walked into Florida and took care of business with a 33-20 win over the Gators, that secured the Aggies their first SEC win of the season. As for Florida, the Gators went on to go 4-4 in the conference with wins over Mississippi State, Kentucky, then-No. 21 LSU and then-No. 9 Ole Miss.

The Gators always have fight in them, even though they have started this season off 1-3 with three straight losses to USF, then-No. 3 LSU and then-No. 4 Miami. The Gators will head to No. 9 Texas the week before coming into College Station to face No. 6 Texas A&M.

This will be the overall eighth matchup between these two programs, with the Aggies on top 4-3. The Aggies have only won one of three games against the Gators at Kyle Field though, making it a little more intersting. In 2020, the Aggies were able to come away with a 41-38 win over the Gators in College, Station.

The last time the two met up in Kyle Field, the Gators took the victory 41-24 in 2022, where the Aggies ended the season 5-7.

OLIVIA SIMS

Olivia Sims is an ambitious writer covering for Texas A&M Aggies on SI. Olivia is a junior communications student at Texas A&M, pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree and a certificate in social media. Olivia was born and raised in Amarillo, Texas, into a diehard sports family where she grew up going to Spring Training for baseball each year and spending endless Saturdays on the couch watching college football. Her love for covering A&M athletics comes from the dedicated sports fan she is, as well as the love and respect she has for A&M as a whole.

