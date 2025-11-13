All Aggies

Kickoff Time, TV Details Announced For Texas A&M Aggies vs. Samford

The Texas A&M Aggies host the Samford Bulldogs next Saturday for their penultimate game in the 2025 regular season.

Aaron Raley

Nov 8, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) runs for a touchdown during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
The Texas A&M Aggies host the South Carolina Gamecocks this upcoming weekend, but details are in for their showdown next weekend with the Samford Bulldogs.

Next Saturday's game between the two teams will take place on November 22 at Kyle Field at 11:00 AM CT on the SEC Network.

The Texas A&M Aggies will be looking to lock up a spot in the College Football Playoff before they visit the Texas Longhorns six days after the game, while the Bulldogs are likely already working on their game plan for the 2026 season.

McMillan's Old Team Comes To Town

The two teams may have something a little bit personal riding on this game considering that Texas A&M signed Bucky McMillan, Samford's men's basketball head coach, this past April to cover those same duties in College Station.

Nov 8, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Jamarion Morrow (23) takes the handoff from quarterback Marcel Reed (10) during the first half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Of course, the action will be on the gridiron and not on the hardwood, and the Aggies have had quite the season on the former.

Assuming all goes well against the Gamecocks this weekend, the Aggies will roll back into Kyle Field against the Bulldogs with a perfect season record and a spot in the College Football Playoff likely on lock, regardless of how the final two games turn out.

The Aggies are fresh off of a 38-17 routing of the Missouri Tigers in Columbia last Saturday, led by Marcel Reed's two touchdown passes and Rueben Owens' 102 yards and two additional touchdowns on the ground.

KC Concepcion also had a memorable day at Faurot Field, catching four catches for 84 yards and a touchdown, which came from a Marcel Reed audible and resulted in a check pass to Concepcion that saw the former NC State wideout dash 48 yards for the team's first score of the second half.

The Bulldogs on the other hand, are struggling to say the least, sitting at 1-9 on the season, their lone win coming back on October 18 in a close 24-22 match over the VMI Keydets.

Their struggles reached a boiling point earlier this season, and resulted in head coach Chris Hatcher's termination in the midst of his 11th season with the team.

Other than their lone season win, the Bulldogs have not a game contested within a single score, so while no win is truly an "easy win," it will take a miracle and a half for the Bulldogs to upset the Maroon and White.

The Aggies and Gamecocks kick off Saturday morning at 11:00 AM.

