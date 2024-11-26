Lone Star Showdown: How to Watch, Betting Odds for Texas A&M vs. Texas
Thirteen years after the Texas A&M Aggies made the switch to join the SEC, they'll host the newly added Texas Longhorns at Kyle Field in a renewed Lone Star Showdown.
The date's been marked on the calendar for Mike Elko and his roster since the beginning of the season, and likewise for Aggie faithful. Both sides have made that clear.
"In my four years at Texas A&M, even though we never played and we’re in the same conference, it still was the single most important thing it," Elko said of the rivalry at SEC Media Days prior to the season. "Obviously that’s something that we take seriously."
The average ticket to get in the building is going for over $1,000 and as such, plenty of fans will be watching from home.
The stress likely won't be any less prevalent, but here's how you can tune in to the first meeting between the Aggies Longhorns in the SEC, and where the current lines sit:
How to watch No. 3 Texas at Texas A&M:
- Gameday: Saturday, November 30, 2024
- Location: Kyle Field (College Station, TX)
- Game Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
- TV: ABC
Full Updated Betting Odds, via Draft Kings:
- Spread: Texas A&M +5.5 (-102), Texas -5.5 (-120)
- Over/Under: O 48.5 (-110), U 48.5 (-110)
- Moneyline: Texas (-225), Texas A&M (+184)
