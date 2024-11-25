Texas A&M Aggies Expecting 'Amazing' Atmosphere vs. Texas Longhorns: 'Something You Dream About!'
The Texas A&M Aggies and Texas Longhorns are squaring off this Saturday, in what promises to be one of the most electric atmospheres we have seen in college football this season.
For 13 years, the two fan bases have been waiting for a chance to get bragging rights over one another.
On Saturday in primetime, under the lights at Kyle Field, that moment has finally arrived. Oh, there also happens to be a spot in the SEC Championship Game on the line for the winner.
And the Aggies cannot wait to see what their loyal fans at Kyle Field have in store for their arch-rivals.
"It's going to be the most amazing atmosphere I've ever experienced," Texas A&M offensive tackle Zuhn said. "I can't wait for that and I feel bad for Texas having to play in that. So, I'm looking forward to it."
Likewise, Taurean York believes that the atmosphere on Saturday night could be akin to what we saw during the Alabama, Notre Dame, and LSU games in recent years.
"Probably like the Alabama, Notre Dame, LSU games on steroids.," York said.
Granted, the Aggies lost two of those games against the Irish and Crimson Tide. That said, the magnitude of the impact the crowd had in keeping the Aggies in those games cannot be understated.
As for starting QB Marcel Reed, who hails from Nashville, TN, and is not as intimately familiar with the rivalry as some of his teammates, he expects Saturday to be something special - even if things get a bit chippy on the field.
“I imagine this would be something like Auburn or Alabama, Michigan-Ohio State, one of those," Reed said. 'Hopefully, we don’t get in any one of those scuffles or anything early, but if it comes down to it, we’re ready to go, ready to rumble... Being in this environment on Saturday night in Kyle Field... it's something you dream about."
Kick off between the Aggies and Longhorns is set for 6:30 pm CT on ABC at Kyle Field.
