Texas A&M Aggies QB Marcel Reed Compared to NFL MVP
Texas Longhorns star linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. has some high praise for Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed.
When meeting with the media Monday, Hill Jr. previewed the matchup against Reed on Saturday in College Station by comparing him to two-time NFL MVP and Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.
"He's a elite football player," Hill Jr. said of Reed. "I really like watching him in the couple games I've seen him play. He kind of reminds me of Lamar, just the way he moves and runs around. It's gonna be a good task to try to face him, and we're just looking forward to it. ... Stopping a dual threat like that, you got to contain the pocket, and it just limits some of his mobility, and just try to limit some of the deep throws and pocket movement."
Reed officially took over the starting job from Conner Weigman after rushing for three touchdowns in the win over LSU on Oct. 26. He's started the three games since then after proving himself when Weigman sat out for three straight games earlier in the season due to injury.
This season, Reed has gone 105 of 175 passing for 1,426 yards, 12 touchdowns and three interceptions to go along with 93 carries for 441 yards and six scores.
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian had some high praise for Reed as well.
"I mean, legitimate dual-threat quarterback," he said. " ... This guy is electric, quickness and speed and a real weapon. I think that's why their red zone numbers are so good, is because when they get down there, you have to defend him running the ball as well as throwing the ball."
Texas and Texas A&M kick off at 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday.
